Fast Thoughts for Oct. 7: Yellow line rule creating chaos, not preventing it; NBC viewers miss wild finish at Talladega; Bowman taking over No. 48 next season

1 NASCAR, please listen to Dale Earnhardt Jr. and dump the yellow line rule at superspeedways. Nearly seven years ago, when Brian France announced the sport wanted to create more “Game 7” moments with its playoff format, I doubt the sanctioning body meant fans staring at their televisions for several moments waiting for a ruling on whether Denny Hamlin’s last-lap pass on Matt DiBenedetto was legal. The final 2.66 miles had huge ramifications on the playoff standings: the Manchester High School graduate won — and advanced to the Round of 8 — instead of being relegated to outside the top 20; and Chase Elliott was originally penalized before NASCAR ruled Chris Buescher forced him below the yellow line. Even DiBenedetto, who’s come heartbreakingly close to a pair of wins in playoff races, was penalized for forcing William Byron below the yellow line and was dropped to 21st. “I got a great idea for everybody,” Earnhardt said on the NBC Sports Network postrace show. “How about we just get rid of the yellow line rule? Nobody really wants to see the races come down to these types of decisions. I don’t think it’s going to crash more cars than we crashed today.” NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller argued in favor of the rule. “I do sincerely believe we need the rule. You see all the real estate that’s around here. If we started having cars running 12 wide down the back straightaway, imagine what would happen when you get to Turn 3.” You mean a race with a track-record 13 cautions? One that lasts more than four hours? Or where 26 cars crashed, including Kyle Busch’s Toyota on three different occasions? We saw all of that Sunday. Miller told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday the sanctioning body will try to “get our arms around” the aggressive driving at Daytona and Talladega. However, this winner-take-all playoff format appears to make that impossible. Far more likely is Miller will be back defending this unnecessary rule next year after NASCAR again will have to determine whether a legal pass was made on the final lap.
2 The other fiasco Sunday involved the end of the race being shifted from NBC to NBCSN. Facing a situation where the Yellawood 500 — or as one Youtuber brilliantly rebranded it, the Abolish The YellaLine 500 — was red flagged following a first overtime attempt, coverage was shifted at 6:05 p.m. from the broadcast network to the cable channel that has been home to a majority of the races in the second half of the season. So what’s the big deal? So much time is spent — by analysts and during race promos — spouting how this is the most important stretch of the season and every lap matters. And they are, with the flawed playoff system NASCAR implemented. Yet, those final 10 laps — in said playoff race — weren’t important enough to remain on NBC after the race extended out of its broadcast window, which was scheduled until 6 p.m. to segue to 30 minutes for local news and another 30 for “NBC Nightly News.” I have family members who were once NASCAR fans, and a big part of why that’s no longer the case is because many of those races are no longer available without cable subscriptions. I was hoping the loss of viewership in recent years might lead to more races on over-the-air networks NBC and Fox, so NASCAR could begin rebuilding its fan base. Instead, people who have cut the cord missed Sunday’s most important laps. If I were one of those viewers, I’d have reservations about making the same time investment during this weekend’s race at the Charlotte Roval.
3 Three years after replacing a retiring Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Hendrick Motorsports, Alex Bowman will replace Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 next season. “We just got done with the ‘what’s it like to take over Dale Jr.’s race car’ question, so now we’re following it up with the Jimmie Johnson’s race car questions,” Bowman told NASCAR.com. Greg Ives, Bowman’s crew chief since taking over the No. 88 ride from Earnhardt in 2018, will join Bowman with the No. 48. Plans for the No. 88, as well as Cliff Daniels — Johnson’s crew chief this season — will be announced in the coming weeks. Just as was the case when he took over the No. 88, Bowman will become the second full-time driver to pilot the No. 48 for Hendrick Motorsports, a team created for Johnson in 2001. Bowman has earned a playoff spot in each of his three full-time seasons driving the No. 88, and he’s 22 points ahead of the cut line entering the elimination race at the Charlotte Roval.
4 Around the commonwealth: A week after collecting two Late Model wins at Dominion Raceway, Josh Berry swept a pair of 50-lap features in his first two starts of the season at Langley Speedway. Points leader Brenden Queen finished fourth in both races to retain the points lead. Other winners were Renno Marchetti and Jimmy Adkins (Super Street doubleheader), Rick Poust and Ryan Huff (Super Truck doubleheader), Zach Lightfoot (Virginia Racer), Tommy Jackson Jr. (Legend), Ryley Music (Bandolero) and Thomas Fontaine (Enduro). ... More than 500 motorcycles are expected to take to the track, woods, mud, hills and more inside and around Wythe Raceway on Sunday. Beginning at 10 a.m., the Rural Retreat track will host a full day of racing, with the Rattlesnake Hare Scrambles Motorcycle Races in the main event. Tickets are $10, with kids 6 and under admitted free.