Fast Thoughts for Oct. 7: Yellow line rule creating chaos, not preventing it; NBC viewers miss wild finish at Talladega; Bowman taking over No. 48 next season

1 NASCAR, please listen to Dale Earnhardt Jr. and dump the yellow line rule at superspeedways. Nearly seven years ago, when Brian France announced the sport wanted to create more “Game 7” moments with its playoff format, I doubt the sanctioning body meant fans staring at their televisions for several moments waiting for a ruling on whether Denny Hamlin’s last-lap pass on Matt DiBenedetto was legal. The final 2.66 miles had huge ramifications on the playoff standings: the Manchester High School graduate won — and advanced to the Round of 8 — instead of being relegated to outside the top 20; and Chase Elliott was originally penalized before NASCAR ruled Chris Buescher forced him below the yellow line. Even DiBenedetto, who’s come heartbreakingly close to a pair of wins in playoff races, was penalized for forcing William Byron below the yellow line and was dropped to 21st. “I got a great idea for everybody,” Earnhardt said on the NBC Sports Network postrace show. “How about we just get rid of the yellow line rule? Nobody really wants to see the races come down to these types of decisions. I don’t think it’s going to crash more cars than we crashed today.” NASCAR senior vice president of competition Scott Miller argued in favor of the rule. “I do sincerely believe we need the rule. You see all the real estate that’s around here. If we started having cars running 12 wide down the back straightaway, imagine what would happen when you get to Turn 3.” You mean a race with a track-record 13 cautions? One that lasts more than four hours? Or where 26 cars crashed, including Kyle Busch’s Toyota on three different occasions? We saw all of that Sunday. Miller told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday the sanctioning body will try to “get our arms around” the aggressive driving at Daytona and Talladega. However, this winner-take-all playoff format appears to make that impossible. Far more likely is Miller will be back defending this unnecessary rule next year after NASCAR again will have to determine whether a legal pass was made on the final lap.