Fast Thoughts for Sept. 1: NASCAR's hopes for regular-season finale at Daytona come crashing down; Richmond Raceway offering Dale Jr. ticket package

1 Consider me officially not a fan of Daytona International Speedway remaining the cutoff race for the NASCAR Cup playoffs. Was Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Coke needs shorter product names, by the way) exciting? Lots of bumping and crashing, to be sure, and seeing Tyler Reddick involved in an accident in the final 20 laps but still finish fifth was impressive. But how much money was wasted on wrecked racing vehicles because (a) drivers have no control over the cars, (b) there’s no space to steer clear of potential harm and © some drivers who really shouldn’t be near the front are clearing out out sections of the field? Having the sport’s biggest lottery ticket — the final position in the NASCAR Cup playoffs — available at a track such as Daytona is begging for this scenario to occur each August. Yes, the constant griping from some drivers gets tedious, but if most agree about Daytona’s shortcomings, perhaps NASCAR should listen to them. In the end, nothing involving the playoff field was altered Saturday night because Reddick padded his points lead over teammate Austin Dillon to earn his first Cup playoff spot. Maybe the sport could achieve the same thing and still have most of the field finish the race if it’s held at a different location.