Fast Thoughts for Sept. 1: NASCAR's hopes for regular-season finale at Daytona come crashing down; Richmond Raceway offering Dale Jr. ticket package

1 Consider me officially not a fan of Daytona International Speedway remaining the cutoff race for the NASCAR Cup playoffs. Was Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Coke needs shorter product names, by the way) exciting? Lots of bumping and crashing, to be sure, and seeing Tyler Reddick involved in an accident in the final 20 laps but still finish fifth was impressive. But how much money was wasted on wrecked racing vehicles because (a) drivers have no control over the cars, (b) there’s no space to steer clear of potential harm and © some drivers who really shouldn’t be near the front are clearing out out sections of the field? Having the sport’s biggest lottery ticket — the final position in the NASCAR Cup playoffs — available at a track such as Daytona is begging for this scenario to occur each August. Yes, the constant griping from some drivers gets tedious, but if most agree about Daytona’s shortcomings, perhaps NASCAR should listen to them. In the end, nothing involving the playoff field was altered Saturday night because Reddick padded his points lead over teammate Austin Dillon to earn his first Cup playoff spot. Maybe the sport could achieve the same thing and still have most of the field finish the race if it’s held at a different location.
2 Dale Earnhardt Jr. fans looking to stretch the value of their money can take advantage of the Dale Jr. special ticket offer at Richmond Raceway. To commemorate Earnhardt getting behind the wheel in the opener of the Xfinity-Cup doubleheader next Saturday, the package includes a race ticket and a $25 merchandise voucher at the JR Motorsports/Hendrick Motorsports Combo and Chase Elliott merchandise haulers. The ticket/voucher package for adults is $88, and the package for kids 12 and under is $25. Visit RichmondRaceway.com for more information.
3 Eight NASCAR Cup teams will take part in a tire test with team-prepared Next Gen cars at Daytona International Speedway next Tuesday and Wednesday, Goodyear announced. Manchester High School alumnus Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing), Austin Dillon (Richard Childress Racing), Chris Buescher (Roush-Fenway Racing), Joey Logano (Team Penske), William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports), Cole Custer (Stewart-Haas Racing), Ross Chastain (Chip Ganassi Racing) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (JTG-Daugherty Racing) will participate as the tire manufacturer prepares for next year’s rollout. The Next Gen cars will utilize 18-inch wheels next season, compared to the 15-inch wheels NASCAR currently uses in the Cup, Xfinity and Truck series.
4 Bobby McCarty extended his winning streak at Motor Mile Speedway and extended his points lead in the CARS Tour Late Model Division in the process. After winning in the tour’s last visit to Radford in 2019, McCarty dominated Saturday night after starting from the outside pole, holding off Justin Johnson in the 125-lap feature. The other big winner was Carson Kvapil, who led the final 60 of the 100-lap Super Late Model feature. Jake Garcia finished second.
Also around the commonwealth:
Mark Wertz and Justin S. Carroll split wins in twin 50-lap Late Model features at Langley Speedway. Points leader Brenden Queen finished third in each race. Other winners were Spencer Saunders (Legend), Dale Nicholls and Jimmy Adkins (Super Street doubleheader), Travis Wall (Pro Six), Ayden Millette (Bandolero) and Chris Kane (Enduro).
Mike Rudy extended his Modified points lead over Chris Humblet with a 3.6-second victory over Humblet in a 35-lap feature at Dominion Raceway. Other winners Saturday were Dan Rogers (Dominion Stock), Tyler Warriner (Mini Cup doubleheader sweep) and Ryan Matthews and Eddie Slagle (Virginia Racer doubleheader).
