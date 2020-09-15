Fast Thoughts for Sept. 16: Camping World Truck Series returning next season; Suarez out of No. 96 after this season; around the commonwealth

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1 Camping World Truck Series to return next season: Fans who have difficulty keeping up with the ever-changing names of NASCAR’s top series caught a break Tuesday, as it was announced the name would revert to the one used from 2009 to ‘18. The company switched the branding to the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series for 2019 and ‘20 to increase awareness for the launch of that brand. The downside was forcing auto racing writers to waste a minute looking up and spelling out the series’ complete name each time we wrote about the trucks. That time can now be freed up to complain about the playoff format.

2 Daniel Suarez won’t return to Gaunt Brothers Racing next season: The fourth-year Cup driver announced on Twitter he won’t be back in the No. 96 Toyota after this season, his first with GBR. Suarez did not qualify for the season-opening Daytona 500 and is 31st in the points standings, with no finishes in the top 15. He joined GBR after one season at Stewart-Haas Racing, where he finished a career-best 17th in the points.

3 Around the commonwealth: Peyton Sellers expanded his points lead in the Dominion Raceway Late Model division by sweeping a pair of 60-lap features Saturday night. After laying down a record qualifying lap of 15.223 seconds, Sellers started sixth but needed only 13 laps to grab a lead he wouldn’t relinquish. Another mandatory field inversion dropped him to eighth for the nightcap, but 26 laps later, he was back out front for good. Other winners were Nick Leitz (Virginia Race Late Model), Bobby Curtis (Dominion Stock), Keith Riley (Mini Stock), Cameron Ruggles (U-Car) and Wendell White (Any Car). ... Greg Edwards and Mark Wertz split victories in the twin 50-lap Late Model features at Langley Speedway. Brenden Queen finished third and second, respectively, to remain atop the track points standings. Other winners were Jamie Hite (U-Car), Tommy Jackson Jr. (Legend), Ryley Music (Bandolero doubleheader sweep), Charlie Bryant (Enduro) and Matthew Leach (Champ Karts). ... Michael Deskins of Tazewell topped a field of 20 drivers to claim victory in the 26-lap Mike Keith Memorial Super Street feature at Wythe Raceway. Keith, a star at Rich Valley High School who died of cancer in 2018, won more than 120 races at the track. Other winners were Chilhowie’s Justin Blevins (Modified), Wytheville’s Shawn King (Pro Mini) and Atkins’ Travis Quesenberry (U-Car).