Fast Thoughts for Sept. 2: Almirola, Byron extend contracts; three teams to honor Elliott Sadler during throwback weekend at Darlington; Layne Riggs makes last-lap pass for CARS Tour win at Langley

3 Riggs rediscovers winning touch in CARS Tour: Layne Riggs passed Corey Heim on the final lap to claim the victory in the CARS Tour VisitHampton.com 125 Late Model feature at Langley Speedway. Heim led a race-high 114 laps, but Riggs dived inside of Heim on the backstretch to end a two-year winless drought. South Boston Speedway regular Trey Crews was racing inside the top five with less than 50 laps left, but contact with Riggs during a restart cut Crews’ tire and dropped him with a 12th-place finish in his first series start. “We had an awesome car,” Crews told Race22.online. “The guys worked hard all week and it was super fast. We were running for the third position with Layne on the outside and we got together a little bit and that cut the left rear tire. It’s unfortunate because I felt like we had a top-three car and we didn’t finish where we deserved.” Other winners Saturday at Langley were Danny Harrell (Super Streets), Louie Pasderetz (Super Trucks) and Zach Lightfoot (Virginia Racers).