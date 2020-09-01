Fast Thoughts for Sept. 2: Almirola, Byron extend contracts; three teams to honor Elliott Sadler during throwback weekend at Darlington; Layne Riggs makes last-lap pass for CARS Tour win at Langley

1 Fans of Elliott Sadler should have plenty to smile about this weekend: As part of Darlington Raceway’s annual throwback weekend, three vehicles will carry paint schemes reminiscent of those piloted by the Emporia native during his 25-year NASCAR career. Defending Cup champion Kyle Busch’s scheme will resemble Sadler’s in 2004, when Sadler was the face of M&M’s with Robert Yates Racing. Wrote Elliott on Twitter: “Wow.... I’m blown away. Complete surprise ... Thanks to @KyleBusch and @JoeGibbsRacing ... I know Kyle will get like 300 wins for @mmschocolate ... but I am so proud to have gotten their first!!!” Also in the Cup race, John Hunter Nemechek’s Citgard Ford will feature the Citgo scheme from Sadler’s 1999 and 2000 campaigns with Wood Brothers Racing. On Saturday, Joe Graf Jr.’s Chevrolet will sport a scheme similar to Sadler’s 2010 Xfinity ride with JR Motorsports. See all three paint schemes at Richmond.com.
2 Almirola, Bryon staying put next season: Aric Almirola signed an extension with Stewart-Haas Racing and Smithfield Foods through at least next season, according to a report from Sports Business Journal. Greg Zipadelli, the team’s vice president of competition, told NASCAR.com on Monday he anticipated the team’s lineup of Almirola, Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer and rookie Cole Custer — who all qualified for the playoffs — returning next season. Almirola has a win, 12 top-fives, 43 top-10s and three playoff appearances in 98 races at SHR. ... As for Byron, the winner in the Cup Series’ regular-season finale signed a two-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports through 2022. Byron won for the first time Sunday in his 98th career start in NASCAR’s top series, with seven top-fives and 26 top-10s.
3 Riggs rediscovers winning touch in CARS Tour: Layne Riggs passed Corey Heim on the final lap to claim the victory in the CARS Tour VisitHampton.com 125 Late Model feature at Langley Speedway. Heim led a race-high 114 laps, but Riggs dived inside of Heim on the backstretch to end a two-year winless drought. South Boston Speedway regular Trey Crews was racing inside the top five with less than 50 laps left, but contact with Riggs during a restart cut Crews’ tire and dropped him with a 12th-place finish in his first series start. “We had an awesome car,” Crews told Race22.online. “The guys worked hard all week and it was super fast. We were running for the third position with Layne on the outside and we got together a little bit and that cut the left rear tire. It’s unfortunate because I felt like we had a top-three car and we didn’t finish where we deserved.” Other winners Saturday at Langley were Danny Harrell (Super Streets), Louie Pasderetz (Super Trucks) and Zach Lightfoot (Virginia Racers).