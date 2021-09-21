Fast Thoughts for Sept. 22: Sellers hopes it's time for a clock at Martinsville

1 Days after clinching his second Advanced Auto Parts Weekly national championship, Peyton Sellers is hoping to add a Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock to his collection. The Danville native, 37, has made 12 starts in the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 since 2002 but is still seeking his first victory in the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model race. “I’ve had the opportunity to lead the most laps. I’ve led at halfway. I’ve sat on the pole. I’ve led the white-flag lap, but I’ve never led that checkered-flap lap,” said Sellers, who secured his second national title at Dominion Raceway. “That being said, I’m not going to count anything until it happens. If I take that white-flag [next Saturday] I’m never going to take a deep breath until I take the checkered.” Sellers will have a talented cast of competitors also vying for the $32,000 first prize. Defending winner Josh Berry also won the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville this spring, as well as this summer’s Hampton Heat 200 at Langley Speedway; Ty Gibbs, the 18-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs, has three Xfinity wins in 14 career starts; and Bobby McCarty won the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 at South Boston Speedway. Single-car qualifying will set the field for heat races Saturday, with the 200-lap main event starting at 7 p.m. Get more information at martinsvillespeedway.com.