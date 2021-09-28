Fast Thoughts for Sept. 29: Hamlin making a case as NASCAR's top playoff performer; Pembelton, 16, clocks Martinsville field

“We knew that this is what we’re capable of, Hamlin said after Sunday night’s race. “Really we’ve shown this all year long. It shows in laps led, top fives, top-10s. For whatever reason, whether it be bad luck, mistakes on our own, we haven’t got all the bunches of wins that we’ve had in the past. Hopefully, this is the start of a really good run.”

2 NASCAR odds and ends: Former Tony Stewart crew chief Greg Zipadelli — now the competition director at Stewart-Haas Racing — will serve in the same role for Kevin Harvick on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. Rodney Childers will miss the race because of a one-race suspension after Harvick’s No. 4 was found with two loose lug nuts in postrace inspection at Las Vegas. ... Cup drivers will utlize pink window nets in the Oct. 10 race at the Charlotte Roval to help raise money for breast cancer awareness, as part of the “Windows of Hope” initiative unveiled by 2004 Cup champion Kurt Busch. All drivers who participate will sign the nets, which will be auctioned off. Get more information and place a bid at NASCARfoundation.org/pinknets .

3 Landon Pembelton joined a select group Saturday night: a teenager with his own Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock. Days after being named the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Southeast rookie of the year, the 16-year-old from Amelia won the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 in his debut in the Late Model showcase. “It’s pretty unbelievable,” said Pembelton, who became the youngest winner of the event and earned more than $32,000. “I never thought I’d win a clock until I got a lot of experience under my belt. It’s pretty amazing.” Pembelton had to deal with one of those veterans, Mike Looney, who briefly grabbed the lead on the final restart in the final 30 laps. However, Pembelton moved Looney up the track and pulled away for his second career Late Model victory. Despite finishing second, Looney had no hard feelings. “The Pembelton family have been racing for a long, long time. They’re good people,” Looney said, referring to Brian Pembelton, Landon’s dad and a Limited Sportsman Division champion at South Boston in 2009. “Once he got that gap on me we were too equally matched. I couldn’t run him down.” Layne Riggs finished third, with Sammy Smith fourth and Jared Fryar fifth. Bobby McCarty finished sixth to claim the Virginia Triple Crown and the $10,000 bonus for the best average finish at South Boston Speedway, Langley Speedway and Martinsville. Peyton Sellers, the NASCAR weekly national champion and Pembelton’s car owner, finished 19th.