Fast Thoughts for Sept. 30: Chicagoland, Kentucky reportedly off 2021 Cup schedule; what local short tracks could take their places; Knaus moving into managerial role at HMS

1 According to NBC Sports, NASCAR confirmed 1 § -mile tracks Chicagoland Speedway and Kentucky Speedway will not be on the 2021 Cup schedule. Major changes have been expected for next season, as NASCAR has said everything is on the table to increase interest and television ratings among fans. Chicagoland has been on the schedule since 2001, though this year’s race was moved because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kentucky has been on the docket since 2011, though the inaugural race was a debacle because a lack of parking spaces led to several fans sitting in traffic for several hours and missing the race. Auto Club Speedway has already announced its 2-mile layout will be converted into a short track in time for 2022.

2 With that being said, here’s hoping NASCAR gets very aggressive with its scheduling next season. Considering the coronavirus pandemic appears far from finished — meaning packed grandstands are unlikely — how about a stop at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., in 2021? Or maybe the Cup cars could finally give the dirt at Eldora Speedway in New Weston, Ohio, a spin? The benefits would be two-fold: a) provide must-see events because of the novelty, which would ensure ratings boosts; and b) rebuild the grass-roots fan base that has degenerated because the sport outgrew what made it popular in the first place. Not every race has to be run at Langley Speedway or a track that size, but putting a local short track on the Cup schedule each season figures to be a win-win for the local tracks and the sport’s largest sanctioning body.