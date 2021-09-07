Fast Thoughts for Sept. 8: Hamlin's heart rate rises to the occasion at Darlington; NBC's call to reunite Dale Jr., Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty a winner; Sellers claims sixth Late Model championship at South Boston

1 Maybe the biggest shock from Denny Hamlin’s first Cup win of the season Sunday was that his heart rate actually spiked over 100 beats per minute. The previous week at Daytona, while he was racing three-wide in the draft and was caught up in a late wreck, his heart rate remained under triple digits, which suggested he might be a vampire — and thus providing an obvious advantage racing at night. Integrating the heart rate info into the broadcasts has been a great move by NBC, because it’s another tool to describe the challenges faced by professional drivers — and that Hamlin might be wired differently than most of us.

2 NBC deserves another tip of the cap in continuing its tradition of having Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty call the second stage of its Darlington Cup race. Sunday wasn’t considered the throwback race this year — Fox and FS1 aired that in the spring — but the trio Sunday brought viewers back in time and helped break up a four-hour broadcast into more digestible pieces. One hopes Fox can talk Darrell Waltrip into visiting the broadcast booth next spring because nuances such as that add much more to the broadcast than having the regular crew wearing bell bottoms.