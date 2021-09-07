Fast Thoughts for Sept. 8: Hamlin's heart rate rises to the occasion at Darlington; NBC's call to reunite Dale Jr., Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty a winner; Sellers claims sixth Late Model championship at South Boston

1 Maybe the biggest shock from Denny Hamlin’s first Cup win of the season Sunday was that his heart rate actually spiked over 100 beats per minute. The previous week at Daytona, while he was racing three-wide in the draft and was caught up in a late wreck, his heart rate remained under triple digits, which suggested he might be a vampire — and thus providing an obvious advantage racing at night. Integrating the heart rate info into the broadcasts has been a great move by NBC, because it’s another tool to describe the challenges faced by professional drivers — and that Hamlin might be wired differently than most of us.
2 NBC deserves another tip of the cap in continuing its tradition of having Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty call the second stage of its Darlington Cup race. Sunday wasn’t considered the throwback race this year — Fox and FS1 aired that in the spring — but the trio Sunday brought viewers back in time and helped break up a four-hour broadcast into more digestible pieces. One hopes Fox can talk Darrell Waltrip into visiting the broadcast booth next spring because nuances such as that add much more to the broadcast than having the regular crew wearing bell bottoms.
3 Peyton Sellers put the finishing touches on his sixth Late Model series championship at South Boston Speedway with his ninth win of the season Saturday night. Sellers passed Jacob Borst on Lap 76 of the 100-circuit feature and held on for his fourth consecutive win at the track. Sellers has won the past four track championships there and trails only David Blankenship’s total of seven titles. “To win four straight championships here at South Boston Speedway is something I am very proud of,” Sellers said in victory lane. “Knowing how many names that have won championships here at South Boston Speedway and how many legends have won championships here, to be in that same list now is pretty special to me.” Others crowned track champions were Daniel Moss, who finished seventh in a Limited Sportsman race won by Eric Winslow; and Nathan Crews (Pure Stock) and Josh Dawson (Hornet), who capped their seasons with wins in their respective divisions. In addition, Stacy Puryear (Sportsman) and Danny Bond (Modified) won in the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage race.
Also around the commonwealth:
Concord’s Justin Williams claimed his third consecutive Pro Late Model championship at Virginia Motor Speedway with a third-place finish in the 35-lap season finale, won by Matt Quade. Others crowned track champions Saturday were Mechanicsville’s Davis Lipscombe, who won all seven of his Sportsman Division starts; Mechanicsville’s Chase Butler (Modified), who finished fifth Saturday in a race won by Lance Grady; and King George’s Brian Maxey, who finished second Saturday behind Johnny Brooks.
Matt Carter rolled to his 10th Modified victory of the season at Langley Speedway in the first of two 30-lap features Saturday. Brad Adams won the nightcap. Other winners were Jacob Harberts and Matthew Leach (Kart doubleheader), Louie Pasderetz (Super Truck), Gordon Weeks (Super Street) and Landon Florian (U-Car).
