Fast Thoughts for Sept. 9: Crew chiefs for Kyle Busch, Bowyer to miss race at Richmond; Auto Club being reconfigured to short track; around the commonwealth

1 Two Cup crew chiefs suspended for Richmond: Adam Stevens and John Klausmeier will miss Saturday night’s Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway after Kyle Busch’s Toyota and Clint Bowyer’s Ford were each missing two lug nuts in postrace inspection at Darlington Raceway. Stewart-Haas Racing competition director Greg Zipadelli — a two-time Cup champion crew chief with Tony Stewart — will move atop the pit box for Bowyer, while Joe Gibbs Racing Xfinity crew chief Jacob Canter will do the same for Busch.

2 NASCAR to convert Auto Club Speedway into half-mile track: Tuesday in a statement, NASCAR executive vice president Craig Neeb confirmed reports the 2-mile track will be reconfigured to give the sport a short track on the West Coast. The only tracks less than a mile in length on the current Cup schedule are Richmond Raceway (0.75 miles), Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533) and Martinsville Speedway (0.526). The Athletic reported the track would combine the long straightaways of Martinsville with the corner banking of Bristol. If approved, construction would begin after the 2021 NASCAR weekend there. It wouldn’t be completed until 2023, but is expected to host races in 2022 while construction continues.

3 Around the commonwealth: Track points leader Mark Wertz and second-place Matt Carter split victories in the 30-lap Modified doubleheader at Langley Speedway. Carter led every lap in the opener, and Wertz passed Chris Johnson on Lap 14 en route to his victory. Other winners include Nick Sample (Grand Stocks doubleheader), Ryan Matthews and Tommy Jackson Jr. (Legends doubleheader), Ryley Music (Bandolero) and Aaron Leach (Champ Karts). ... Chris Humblet and his father, Jimmy Humblet, swept the top two spots in a pair of 35-lap Modified features at Dominion Raceway. Chris passed Jimmy on Lap 24 en route to the first win, then Chris needed only 16 laps to move from ninth to first in the nightcap. Other winners were Cole Bruce and Davey Callihan (Limited Late Model doubleheader), Alec Ayers (U-Car) and Jesse Jones (Mini Stock).