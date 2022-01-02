FedEx Field railing collapses on Eagles fans, capping tumultuous year at the stadium

Plumbing leaks, malfunctioning smoke machines and now a faulty railing. It's been a long season at Washington's FedEx Field, which is only 25 years old.

The Washington Football Team's final home game of the year was Sunday, and after a 20-16 Philadelphia Eagles win, quarterback Jalen Hurts was leaving the field when a group of fans lunging to high-five him caused a railing to give way.

The fans fell about 6 feet to the field. Most popped up immediately - one Associated Press worker was injured in the collapse, his condition was not immediately available.

Hurts had not yet reached the tunnel, so he was not hit. He greeted the fans, then was escorted to the locker room by security.

"I'm just happy everybody's safe from it," the quarterback said. "It's crazy. it's crazy stuff right there. That was a real dangerous situation. I'm just so happy everybody bounced back from it -- it seemed like it. Passionate Eagles fans. I love it."