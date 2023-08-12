The so-proclaimed "biggest day in Virginia horse race history" took place on Saturday at Colonial Downs, and spectators filled the grandstands as they watched their favorites thunder down the track.

Gates opened at noon, but fans piled in throughout the day as they waited in anticipation for the three biggest races that were being held for the first time in Colonial Downs history.

The Secretariat Stakes, Beverly D. Stakes, and the Arlington Million — previously staged at Arlington Park in Chicago — have a combined purse of $2 million, the largest seen at Colonial Downs in years.

"It's a little bittersweet to not have Arlington to race anymore because it was a beautiful track," trainer Michael Stidham said on the eve of the race day. "It's still a million-dollar race, and it's being run at another very nice track, Colonial Downs."

On Wednesday, Stidham entered his horse — Catnip — into the Arlington Million.

"It's not every year you have a horse good enough to be in a race like this," he said. "These opportunities come along every so often and you try to make the best of it when they do come around."

Catnip entered the race with 8-1 odds. He placed eighth out of 11.

There were 11 races on the card, but all eyes were on both the Grade 1 stakes races and the Grade 2 stakes race, as Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Kate Tweedy — daughter of Secretariat’s owner Penny Chenery and granddaughter of his breeder Christopher Chenery — were among the prominent names in attendance.

Youngkin presented the trophy to the winner of the Arlington Million, and Tweedy — who travelled with the 11.5-foot-tall “Secretariat Racing Into History” statue — presented the trophy to the winner of the Secretariat stakes.

"It's a sort of homecoming which is lovely," she said.

The statue greeted spectators as they made their way to the grandstands to watch the races.

Stakes winners

The first of the big three races was the Secretariat Stakes. It was first held in 1974, but this year was extra special as it ran on the Secretariat turf course, which is one of the largest turf courses in the country.

A lot of excitement surrounded the race, and it did not disappoint. Entering with 22-1 odds, Virginia-bred Gigante and his jockey Javier Castellano were the underdogs but won the race by a neck.

"He's a very versatile horse, you can put him wherever he wants to be, and it worked out perfect," Castellano said.

Castellano raced in Colonial Downs 10 years ago and during his homecoming he made sure to make his presence known, winning not just the Secretariat Stakes but the Beverly D. Stakes as well.

"I feel like I was here for forever, but I never forget how to ride horses," the Venezuelan jockey said.

He won the Beverly Stakes onboard Fev Rover, and since the Beverly D. Stakes is part of the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, they earned automatic entry into November’s Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Santa Anita Park near Los Angeles.

"She's something special," trainer Mark Casse said. "I'm always cautiously optimistic. I told my wife this morning, 'We're going to win.' I was pretty confident, and I'm not one to be real confident. I just have a lot of faith in her."

There was only one more race for Javier to conquer in the lineup, but he fell just short from winning all three big races.

Instead, the winner of the Arlington Million was Set Piece, ridden by Florent Geroux.

"I was pleased from how the race developed in the backside," the French jockey said. He set the new track and stakes record at 1:58.19.

Race day success

The track’s previous parent company was acquired by Churchill Downs Inc., owner of the Kentucky Derby. The $2.5 billion transaction, which included various other tracks and gambling businesses, was announced in February 2022.

After closing the race course in norther Illinois, Churchill Downs made the decision to hold the events in New Kent County, restoring prestige to the racetrack.

Frank Hopf, director of racing operations, said in an interview earlier this week that in order to determine the success of the event, the most important factor was the experience of the fans and of the horse crowd.

Not only did Colonial Downs attract the biggest turnout to their track for this year, but the racing community had nothing but positive things to say about the track.

"I just can't say enough great things about the Colonial Downs track, the turf course, and how well the people have treated us," Casse said. "We'll definitely be back."

Now, sights are set for the Virginia Derby on Sept. 9.