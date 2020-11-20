Fight over Washington Football ownership spills into federal court; Dan Snyder accused of blocking sale

That amount is less than the true market value of the team, but reflects that the shares don't come with a substantial voice in the day-to-day running of the team.

Snyder is allowed a right of first refusal to buy the shares back at that price. The minority partners contend their shares must be purchased together, as they are offered for sale together.

Snyder has reportedly informed the partners that he plans to exercise his option for Smith and Rothman's shares, but not Schar's, cutting him out of the deal.

Schar and Snyder, longtime friends, have become bitter adversaries over the past year. Snyder has petitioned a federal court for documents he alleges will show Schar was involved in the leaking of damaging stories in the press, including a series of exposés in the Washington Post that alleged a culture of sexual misconduct among senior team officials.

The NFL, which values discretion and privacy in such matters, has an arbitration process by which such grievances must be settled. The Post reported that process is ongoing.