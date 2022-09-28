First Cowboys-Commanders clash a big one for Washington, which will wear all black as it seeks to avenge last year's ugly loss

ASHBURN — New name, new uniforms, same rivalry.

And just in case the first Commanders-Cowboys game doesn’t have enough spice, it arrives at a crucial time for Washington, which is seeking to avenge both an embarrassing division loss against Philadelphia and last year’s 56-14 beatdown in Dallas.

Sunday’s sequel will be nationally televised, with the Commanders debuting their alternate all-black uniforms for the first time.

“I think they’re sharp,” said quarterback Carson Wentz. “Hopefully we execute well wearing them.”

That wasn’t the case last year, when a late-season game got out of hand early, and led to a sideline fight between teammates Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne.

“Last time we went there, it wasn’t too great for us,” receiver Terry McLaurin said. “We want to come out there with a lot better energy and get off on the right foot, and just try to set the tempo and tone earlier.”

For McLaurin, the team’s star receiver, getting early action has been a challenge this year.

He has not had a catch in the first quarter of a game, and has just one in the second quarter.

Wednesday morning he sat down with offensive coordinator Scott Turner to discuss what could be done. McLaurin said they discussed the need to get the team’s playmakers involved, but also the importance of establishing the run game early to set up play-action plays, which have not been effective so far this year.

“Anytime I can try to impact the game as early as possible, that’s what I want to do,” McLaurin said. “And I think Coach Turner and Carson know that as well, but at the same time, those plays don’t necessarily come up as early as you would want. As for myself, I just try to stay prepared for when those plays do come up, and control what I can control.

“I feel like every receiver kind of just wants the ball as many times as they want, me included. But at the same time, I really care about winning, too.”

While Washington’s schedule softens considerably after Sunday’s game, with matchups against Tennessee and Chicago, the Commanders also know they can’t afford to lose too much ground in the NFC East.

There’s also the opportunity to go against Cowboys backup quarterback Cooper Rush instead of Dak Prescott, and the fact that Dallas played a road game in New York on Monday night.

“Most importantly, the thing on my mind is you don’t want to drop three [straight] games,” McLaurin said. “You don’t want to go on the road and get beat in the division and lose two division games in a row.

“So there’s a lot at stake, I feel, for our team, just to try to get our momentum back in some positive light for our locker room.”

They’ll do that in the all-black jerseys, which include a black helmet, that were a favorite of the players when they were unveiled in February.

Coach Ron Rivera dismissed the notion that the uniform choice was tied to the urgency of the game — he wants to avoid a repeat of last year, when the team brought “Washington” branded benches to Dallas for the blowout loss.

Instead, Rivera said it was just a natural opportunity to wear the all-blacks. The team has worn its white jerseys in all three games this season. He said he always chooses to wear white at home when the weather is hot, to put the other team at a disadvantage by having to wear a darker uniform that absorbs more heat.

“Now, as it starts to cool down, we’ll wear the reds at home,” Rivera said, referring to the team’s burgundy jerseys.

Whatever the fashion statement, Sunday’s game will be remembered for the statement the team makes on the field. Coming off back-to-back weeks without first-half points, the Commanders know that won’t get the job done in Dallas.

“We’ve obviously struggled the last couple games early,” Wentz said. “There’s no denying that.”

As for getting McLaurin early touches, Wentz added: “I don’t think it’s for a lack of trying. I think it just comes down to our execution, whether that’s me or just as an offense, or just not staying on the field. ... It’s something I know I’m not worried about, and I don’t think anybody else is around here as well, because we’ve seen what he’s still able to do, and we all know who we have out there.”