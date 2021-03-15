'Fitzmagic' heads to Washington: Former Dolphins QB joins Football Team on one-year contract

Fitzmagic is coming to Washington.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, the 38-year-old quarterback who has been an NFL mainstay for the last two decades, will sign with the Washington Football Team when the NFL league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Fitzpatrick will reportedly make $10 million, with incentives that could add an additional $2 million to his contract.

Washington coach Ron Rivera has said that he wants an open competition for the starting job at training camp, meaning Fitzpatrick will compete with Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday night that Fitzpatrick would head to camp as the No. 1 quarterback for depth chart purposes, but would have to compete with Heinicke for the job.

The move pairs arguably two of the most exciting quarterbacks in the league, two that emerged from unorthodox places - Heinicke at Old Dominion, Fitzpatrick from Harvard.

This will be the ninth team in Fitzpatrick's NFL journey, and his 17th season. He was the backup for the Miami Dolphins in 2020, and jumped in mid-game for starter Tua Tagovailoa to lead the Dolphins to a key late-season victory against the Los Angeles Raiders in one of the season's top highlights.