Five players who have boosted their stock at Washington's training camp

In this season unlike any other, NFL coaches will have to put together their depth charts quickly.
Washington coach Ron Rivera had three weeks of non-contact work with his team before media were allowed in on Tuesday - workouts that informed his decisions about who played where, and when, during the first three official training camp practices.
With 25 percent of the open practices in the books, here are five players who are exceeding expectations:
Geron Christian: Two years ago, Geron Christian was drafted as the heir apparent to Trent Williams at left tackle in Washington.
He never found favor with the previous coaching staff, and couldn't even crack Bill Callahan's roster when he emptied the bench in the final games of the 2019 season.
This offseason, Christian went to Williams' gym in Houston to train, and by all accounts he's come back transformed. With rookie Saahdiq Charles out due to injury, Christian has been given the opportunity to win the job and begin his redemption tour.
“He’s a smart, young man who’s picked things up very nicely," Rivera said. "He just hasn’t had a chance to play a lot of football, so we’re really interested in watching him. ... He’s done some really good things. He’s caught our eye; he’s caught our attention."
Bryce Love: It's hard for a Heisman runner-up to overachieve, but the running back has shown that he's nearly back to form after missing 2019 with a torn ACL, and has been a full participant in practices.
New offensive coordinator Scott Turner loves to use his backs in creative ways, and Love fits the bill - he can run, catch and block.
"This is a guy that could be an every-down back for you," Rivera said. "He’s an explosive, dynamic player."
Adrian Peterson is still the presumptive opening day starter. But Love will find his way onto the field.
Kevin Pierre-Louis: Coaches can't stop raving about the journeyman linebacker, who is on his fifth team in a six-year career.
Pierre-Louis also benefits from playing a position where very little is set in stone - not only has Rivera been rotating who plays first-team linebacker, he's been rotating players among the three spots as well. Pierre-Louis seems to fit in as a strong-side linebacker, and coming from obscurity to win a starting spot isn't out of reach.
"This league is about opportunity, and when your opportunity comes you have to make sure that you’re up for the task," Pierre-Louis said.
Alex Smith: Conventional wisdom entering the summer was that the quarterback should be praised for his inspiring rehab from his leg injury, but he'd never take the field in the NFL again.
By the second day of camp, it became clear that betting against Smith may not be a wise decision.
Smith's action at camp has been so good that there are already rumors he's going to wrestle the starting job from Dwayne Haskins. Thankfully, Rivera and staff see the situation for what it is - Smith is 166 games into his NFL career, Haskins has played 9 times. The gap is far more about Smith's ability to process information and plays quickly than it is about who will be the better quarterback in 2020.
Haskins is Washington's starter. But the once unthinkable - that Smith could take a snap this season - suddenly seems to be in play.
Jimmy Moreland: The second-year cornerback out of JMU has benefited from getting thrown into the fire as a rookie.
“He’s absorbing it to where he can see stuff happening before it happens," safety Landon Collins said. "Once you feel like you’ve got a step on an offense, knowing where the ball might be going, it puts you a couple steps ahead to make a play.”
Moreland made a number of plays during last year's camp before settling into a backup role during the season.
With the slot corner position up for grabs at this year's camp, he's getting time with the first-team during scrimmages, and could find his way into the starting lineup for the opener.
NOTES: Smith continued his rehab Thursday in a specially constructed "9-on-9" practice period, where the defensive line rushed from just one side. Smith took three snaps with the pass rush, which forced him to move in the pocket, but no defensive players touched Smith. ... Several players sat out Thursday's practice, including first-round pick Chase Young. Most were veteran players getting a scheduled day off.
