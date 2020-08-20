Five players who have boosted their stock at Washington's training camp

By the second day of camp, it became clear that betting against Smith may not be a wise decision.

Smith's action at camp has been so good that there are already rumors he's going to wrestle the starting job from Dwayne Haskins. Thankfully, Rivera and staff see the situation for what it is - Smith is 166 games into his NFL career, Haskins has played 9 times. The gap is far more about Smith's ability to process information and plays quickly than it is about who will be the better quarterback in 2020.

Haskins is Washington's starter. But the once unthinkable - that Smith could take a snap this season - suddenly seems to be in play.

Jimmy Moreland: The second-year cornerback out of JMU has benefited from getting thrown into the fire as a rookie.

“He’s absorbing it to where he can see stuff happening before it happens," safety Landon Collins said. "Once you feel like you’ve got a step on an offense, knowing where the ball might be going, it puts you a couple steps ahead to make a play.”

Moreland made a number of plays during last year's camp before settling into a backup role during the season.