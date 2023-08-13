A hot dog-throwing vendor riding a hot pink flamingo who happens to make the "Top 10" segment on the program "SportsCenter" is not something that you see typically.

But there it was, on nationally TV.

"Everything fell into place and Flingo launched a hot dog from home plate and our camera crew was able to get a fantastic shot of our production crew catching the hot dog in a net from the press box," Assistant General Manager Anthony Opperman said.

Flingo the Flamingo and the Wacky Hot Dog Vendor's successful launch may have gone viral last year, but he has been a staple for the Richmond Flying Squirrels since their beginning in 2010.

"Credit goes to Chuck Domino, who was the previous chief executive of the Flying Squirrels," Opperman said.

The inspiration came from the Reading Fightin' Phils Crazy Hot Dog Vendor, a character who wears glasses, a bowtie and red and white stripes and tosses hot dogs from a ostrich-like puppet. Before coming to Richmond, Opperman had been an executive for the Pennsylvania team, a Double-A minor league baseball affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Opperman said he had his doubts on the success of Flingo in Richmond, as other clubs had tried to duplicate the crazy hot dog vendor, but were unsuccessful.

"I had some hesitations," he said. "If you don't have the right performer it's not going to pop."

One of the major differences between Reading and Richmond is the size of the venue. At The Diamond, the hot dog vendor is a lot smaller and more difficult to interact with fans.

"Reading's stadium is much more intimate, so you feel a lot closer to the action," Opperman said.

Opperman was happily surprised when Flingo was a hit and thanks to Richmond's embrace they continue to be a success 13 years later.

"It's fun to see how may people at a Squirrels game see the flamingo and go, 'It's Flingo!'" he said.

A combination of Richmond fans not being familiar with the concept before and the energy of performances turned Flingo into a staple of a Squirrels game almost immediately.

"A lot of credit goes to some of the most recent performers," Opperman said. Flingo "has grown and evolved based on the performers we've had."

When choosing a new vendor to ride Flingo, the person must be able to have fun with the fans and has a lot of energy.

"It's a lot harder than it looks, running from bullpen to bullpen," Opperman said.

Along with the running, vendors must also throw hot dogs over obstacles, such as the newly extended nets.

"It's an athletic maneuver, so you need to make sure your arm is warmed up," Jack Caldwell said.

Flingo and the hot dog vendor typically make an appearance in the middle of the second inning, in order to provide more energy to the fans if needed or to just go out and have fun with the crowd.

"I let him take me wherever he wants me to go and then I react," Caldwell said. "He sees where the action is."

While the hot dog vendor goes out and throws hot dogs to the fans, there is also another game going on, in which he tries to throw the hot dog into a net that the production crew holds.

"One of the fun parts is the game within the game," Opperman said. "It's definitely a trick shot so when you get it, it's something to celebrate."

Even before he went viral, Flingo and the Wacky Hot Dog Vendor have become a cultural phenomenon in Richmond, not to the same degree as Reading's Crazy Hot Dog Vendor, but close.

"There is a movement in Richmond, Virginia, surrounding this man and this bird," Caldwell said.

While the Diamond presents some challenges for hot dog throwing, there are plans for the movement to continue even long after the new stadium is created and no matter what it looks like.

"I don't see him being retired anytime soon," Opperman said.

