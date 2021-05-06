Flying Squirrel Jacob Heyward has more than baseball on his mind

One of the first things Jacob Heyward did when he arrived for the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ opening workout at The Diamond Sunday was pull out his camera and start taking pictures. Images of friends in the Squirrels front office he hadn’t seen since 2019, images of the ballpark, images that decades from now will say “Richmond” to Heyward.
This 6-foot-1 215-pound power hitter has a sensitive side.
“Photography has been a big thing for me in my life. It’s helped me stay centered, and stay present in the moment,” said Heyward, 25 and from McDonough, Ga. “It’s a part of me. It’s something I love to do. It captures memories. It captures feelings.
“You look at a picture that’s 10 years ago, you have a certain kind of feeling to it. There are certain things that are nostalgic, just like there would be with music. It’s something that’s brought a lot of passion and love and good energy for me.”
Obviously, Heyward has more on his mind than baseball. Would he rather be one rung (Triple-A) or two (MLB) up the ladder in the San Francisco Giants organization? Of course. But Richmond seems to agree Heyward, the younger brother of Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward.
“For me, it’s the people. It’s the city,” Heyward said of Richmond. “I’d say a big thing for me as a Black man in this country is seeing Black people in the stands come and watch me play baseball. I think that’s important. It’s good for me to represent people who look like me, to represent my family, to represent this organization, the San Francisco Giants, who have my back.
"And I do, as far as spreading positivity throughout communities.”
Richmond is also distinguished by the way the Squirrels’ CEO Todd Parnell addresses players’ needs, according to Heyward. That's highly meaningful to Giants' minor-leaguers.
“Parney, obviously he does a great show for the fans, right? But he’s even better as a person to the players here, the players and staff on our team,” Heyward said. “I think being a human being first is always the goal in this world. That’s why I think Richmond is so important to me.”
He does have a particular fond memory of The Diamond. In July of 2019, Heyward was named most valuable player of the Eastern League All-Star Game after hitting a bases-empty homer and scoring twice.
“There’s no other feeling really to be honest with you that I’ve had in professional baseball [better] than playing in Richmond,” Heyward said. “It’s good vibes, good energy.”
Having said all of that, Heyward would not object to a promotion. The former University of Miami star spent a brief time at Triple-A Sacramento in 2019. Last year, when the minor leagues did not play because of the pandemic, Heyward moved to Arizona, where he could face high-quality pitching on a regular basis.
“Be consistent. I think consistency is a big thing in this game. Obviously, I understand the bigger picture. You’re not going to get where you want to go in one day,” he said.
Heyward, selected by the Giants in the 18th round of the 2016 draft, batted .209 with 10 homers and 46 RBI as a Squirrel in 2019, with a couple of eye-catching other numbers. He walked a franchise-record 80 times (very good) and struck out 147 times (not good).
“Focus” is the word Heyward repeats as he explains how he would like to upgrade during his second season in Double-A.
“Don’t pay attention to everything around you. Don’t worry about surroundings. Doesn’t matter if I’m home or away. Focus on one thing, and one thing only at the time,” he said. “Not letting anything outside, not letting anything [media members] say, the coaches say, my friends say, or the enemies, the others, the opponents, say about me [have an affect], and just believe in myself and doing the best I can. I think that’s how I’ll improve.”
And above all else?
“Enjoy the company around you,” said Heyward.
