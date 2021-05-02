Flying Squirrels' 6-11 pitcher Sean Hjelle, outfielder Heliot Ramos are two to watch

Picking out one of the top San Francisco Giants’ prospects will not be difficult when the Double-A Flying Squirrels open their season Tuesday night against Hartford (Colorado Rockies) at The Diamond.

Sean Hjelle — say “jelly” — is 6-foot-11.

The right-hander out of the University of Kentucky made a stop in Richmond late during the 2019 season, the last time the Flying Squirrels played prior to the pandemic that canceled the 2020 season. So did outfielder Heliot Ramos, a Puerto Rican who was a first-round draft choice of the Giants in 2017 (No. 19 overall).

If you’re looking for the two Flying Squirrels who appear destined for the big leagues, Hjelle and Ramos seem excellent candidates.

Hjelle’s velocity sits between 93 and 95 mph, and batters who faced him in Richmond late during the 2019 season noted the “heavy ball” he throws. Translation: Hjelle’s heater commonly carries some late sinking action.

Hjelle, who turns 24 on May 7, is also known for his strike-throwing. In 165 minor league innings, he’s struck out 161 and walked 41. And, yes, he does have basketball experience. He played through high school in Fridley, Minn., and was recruited by college hoops coaches.