Flying Squirrels' accent detected in West Virginia, with intriguing experimental rules

"I love the double-hook rule. When I heard this, I was like, 'This should be the rule for major league baseball, American League, National League, and every minor league,'" said Domino. "It really puts the emphasis on the manager thinking twice about removing his starting pitcher. There's a lot more strategy that comes in, and it's going to keep the game moving, less pitching changes.

"There's no downside on it."

The most notable experimental rule will take affect during the second half of the Atlantic League’s 120-game season that runs through early October. The pitching rubber will move back 12 inches, to 61-6. That change, which will allow batters additional time to react to pitches, is projected to increase offensive action by reducing strikeouts, a high priority of MLB.

"That one, I'm not so sure about yet. I'm going to have to reserve judgment until I see how it affects the play," said Domino. "I know the pitchers are not thrilled about it."

In 2019, MLB through the Atlantic League tested an automated ball-strike system, larger bases (18 by 18 inches rather than the standard 15 by 15) and limitations on mound visits, defensive shifts, and time between half-innings. Those rules are also in effect this year in the Atlantic League.