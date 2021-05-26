Flying Squirrels' accent detected in West Virginia, with intriguing experimental rules

The West Virginia Power of the Atlantic League starts their season Friday night. There’s a strong Richmond Flying Squirrels accent in Charleston, where a few experimental rules implemented at the request of MLB will make the 2021 independent league season an intriguing watch.
The Power team president is Chuck Domino, the former Flying Squirrels’ chief executive (2010-20) and a 40-year veteran of the baseball industry’s minor-league side. The manager is former Flying Squirrels infielder Mark Minicozzi (2012-13). The hitting coach is former Flying Squirrels hitting coach Ken Joyce (2011-15). The Power’s roster includes two former Flying Squirrels pitchers, Edwin Quirarte (2011-15) and Pat Young (2017).
"It feels like I've got a new career, it's like a full circle back to my old career when I first started in the '80s and '90s in Idaho and in Reading, Pennsylvania," Domino said Wednesday. "I'm back in the saddle again."
The Atlantic League’s eight franchises are not connected to MLB organizations, but Atlantic League teams feature numerous former big-leaguers and minor-leaguers from MLB systems. Generally, they're working toward another opportunity in affiliated baseball.
The Atlantic League and MLB began a formal partnership in 2020. Rule modifications the MLB wants to explore are often tried first in the Atlantic League. This season, it plays with the new “double-hook rule.” Once a starting pitcher is removed, his team loses its designated hitter. Relievers, or pinch hitters, thereafter bat in that slot. The rule is designed to incentivize teams to keep starting pitchers in the game longer.
"I love the double-hook rule. When I heard this, I was like, 'This should be the rule for major league baseball, American League, National League, and every minor league,'" said Domino. "It really puts the emphasis on the manager thinking twice about removing his starting pitcher. There's a lot more strategy that comes in, and it's going to keep the game moving, less pitching changes.
"There's no downside on it."
The most notable experimental rule will take affect during the second half of the Atlantic League’s 120-game season that runs through early October. The pitching rubber will move back 12 inches, to 61-6. That change, which will allow batters additional time to react to pitches, is projected to increase offensive action by reducing strikeouts, a high priority of MLB.
"That one, I'm not so sure about yet. I'm going to have to reserve judgment until I see how it affects the play," said Domino. "I know the pitchers are not thrilled about it."
In 2019, MLB through the Atlantic League tested an automated ball-strike system, larger bases (18 by 18 inches rather than the standard 15 by 15) and limitations on mound visits, defensive shifts, and time between half-innings. Those rules are also in effect this year in the Atlantic League.
Bigger bases that shorten the distance between bags change the outcomes of some close plays, and encourage more stealing. Triple-A is also using the larger bases this season.
"I've got to give Major League Baseball credit because they do realize that all or nothing, the strikeouts and walks, are not helping the game," Domino said. "So they're trying to put more balls in play and let these great athletes show their ability to field the ball."
In addition to Charleston, W.Va., Atlantic League teams are based in Lancaster, Pa., Gastonia, N.C., Central Islip, N.Y., High Point, N.C., Waldorf, Md., Lexington, Ky., and York, Pa.
