The Richmond Flying Squirrels did not just advance to the Eastern League playoffs. They stormed into the postseason. The Squirrels have won 12 of their last 14. Thursday night they secured a spot in the four-team Eastern League playoffs. On the road, they beat the Erie SeaWolves 7-3, capturing the second-half

Southwest Division title.Richmond and Erie meet in the best-of-three Eastern League Southwest Division Series starting Tuesday night at The Diamond. The series shifts to Erie on Thursday and, if necessary, the teams play Friday. The SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers) clinched their playoff slot by winning the first-half division championship.

The Flying Squirrels have gone 46-27 in their last 73 games.

Richmond snapped a scoreless tie on a sixth-inning homer by Victor Bericoto. The Flying Squirrels made it 3-0 in that inning on a wild pitch and a Will Wilson RBI single. Brady Whalen added a three-run double in the eighth. Lefty John Michael Bertrand shut out Erie through six innings.

The Flying Squirrels and SeaWolves wrap up a six-game series, and their regular seasons, Sunday afternoon. In the Northeast Division Series, Somerset (New York Yankees) and Binghamton (New York Mets) meet.

The EL Championship Series starts Sunday, Sept. 24, at the field of the Northeast Division champion and moves to the home of the Southwest Division champion on Tuesday, Sept. 26, with an if-necessary game on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The Flying Squirrels began playing in 2010, and previously made the EL playoffs in 2011, 2014, and 2022. The Flying Squirrels have not won an EL title.

