Dennis Pelfrey says he sleeps later during the offseason, at home in Grand Prairie, Texas.

When he’s in-season, managing the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Pelfrey is up before his alarm goes off at 6 a.m., even if he didn’t leave the ballpark until after midnight.

“I’m ready to go, every day,” said Pelfrey. “It doesn’t matter if we’re playing a night game, day game. I’m up at 6 o’clock. When I’m home, I can sleep. Here, I can’t. My wife can't figure me out.”

Pelfrey may just be eager to see what his roster looks like when he gets to work.

The Flying Squirrels lost an inordinate amount of Double-A star power during the opening six weeks of the season. Attrition through promotion is expected in the minors, and if it didn’t happen on a regular basis, Pelfrey and his staff wouldn’t be doing the jobs they were hired to do by the San Francisco Giants.

But this season, a few of the striking difference-makers in the San Francisco chain who began the season with the Flying Squirrels have already left the club.

Here, it should be noted that Richmond hit a competitive dip as these high-quality players began moving up to Triple-A Sacramento. The Flying Squirrels went into Saturday night’s game against visiting Akron having lost 11 of their last 15. Before the slide, they were 14-7.

“It’s always really awesome to see guys advance, and advance quickly,” Pelfrey said Friday. “It just shows that the player is putting in the work and really buying into the Giants’ system and what we’re trying to accomplish.

"On the flip side of that, from a team standpoint, it’s tough.”

Richmond has lost pitchers to promotions, but the offense has been most dramatically affected since the lineup began leaking its strongest one-third. The Flying Squirrels scored three or fewer runs in eight defeats during the 4-11 stretch.

On April 26, switch-hitting catcher Patrick Bailey, San Francisco’s first-round pick in 2020 out of N.C. State, left Richmond for Sacramento. He is now in the big leagues with the Giants.

“He’s one of the most savvy and adaptable players that I’ve been around,” Pelfrey said of Bailey. “I think he’s going to be a long-time major leaguer.”

On May 2, infielder Tyler Fitzgerald, the Flying Squirrels’ 2022 MVP, earned a promotion to Sacramento. The 25-year-old was a fourth-round pick of the Giants out of Louisville in 2019.

“I think Fitzgerald is one of the best, if not the best, players we have in our organization,” said Pelfrey. “When I say that, it’s encompassing everything about the player: the person, the (versatility), the coach-ability. Everything he brings to the table is really, really special.

“Whenever there’s a need in the big leagues, I think he’s a guy who can fill that without any question.”

On May 17, outfielder Luis Matos, 21 and one of the Giants’ heralded prospects, elevated to Sacramento.

“He is maturing at a rapid rate,” said Pelfrey, who projects Matos as an eventual long-term player in the big leagues. “Early in the year, it was, ‘He’s going to be OK by the end.’ And then all of a sudden, it clicked for him, and that’s never going to go away.”

Pelfrey noted that one player's exit creates entry for another. Stepping into the vacancies of Bailey, Fitzgerald and Matos, however, are professionals who generally lack the same experience or talent, as measured by prospects' rankings.

This changing of the guard happens every season, but usually not before Memorial Day.

There are still Flying Squirrels who will play in the majors and the list is led by shortstop Marco Luciano, 21, who Baseball America rates as the Giants’ top prospect, and No. 30 in the sport. Luciano was activated on May 2 after a lower-back issue kept him in extended spring training.

“Once he gets comfortable with us and how we’re running things, I think you’re going to see another guy blossom and be what he (has been predicted) to be,” said Pelfrey.

Good for Luciano. Not so good for the Flying Squirrels. And that's how it goes.

Richmond Sports Richmond Flying Squirrels 2023 season in photos