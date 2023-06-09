A late afternoon batting practice session concluded for the
Richmond Flying Squirrels last week at The Diamond. They picked up the baseballs, bats and other hitting gear.
Then they carried off the wide-screen TV monitor, iPads, stands for them, and attached cables. That equipment had been set up next to the batting cage.
Instant feedback technology now blends with BP, the old-school routine baseball players have conducted without much change for generations.
Like never before the history of the Flying Squirrels’ Double-A franchise, which arrived in Richmond for the 2010 season, players and coaches rely on video for guidance.
At this batting practice last week, each Flying Squirrel in a hitting group took a series of swings. Batters left the cage and headed straight to the monitor set up next to the cage to review delayed feeds of their hacks.
“It allows the hitters to be able to see how their bodies are moving based on their practice habits and we can compare that to what they’re doing in-game,” said
Cory Elasik, the Flying Squirrels’ first-year hitting coach.
Immediate video review helps hitters address issues with which they’re uncomfortable before they reenter the batting cage. It also lets them emphasize what they saw that went well, and they try to repeat those habits, according to Elasik.
“It’s there and available for them in real time,” said Elasik.
Richmond Flying Squirrels' infielder Marco Luciano and a San Francisco Giants' hitting instructor worked off a video feed between swings in a recent batting practice session.
JOHN O'CONNOR/TIMES-DISPATCH
Flying Squirrels’ outfielder Vaun Brown said he is a fan of having a monitor adjacent to the batting cage during pregame practice “because it can show you, ‘OK, what was the difference between that swing and this swing? Why was that swing good and why was this swing bad?’”
Batting practice also allows for experimentation that can be beneficial, added Brown, and video review assists in that process.
In addition to the video equipment, the Flying Squirrels staff set up a device on the field about halfway between the mound and the plate during batting practice. About the size of a few stacked laptops and covered by a protective cage, this Rapsodo hitting unit measures velocity and location of pitches, as well as exit velocity, spin and launch angle of batted balls.
“I like to use Rapsodo to show these guys how pure and hard the ball is coming off the bat based on where in the strike zone each pitch is at,” said Elasik. “That’s all recorded (so batters) can go back and look, make adjustments if need be, and we can (determine) where a guy is hitting the ball the hardest, where he’s hitting the ball the weakest.”
Before the Flying Squirrels' position players unite for formal batting practice on the field, they commonly take swings indoors at the batting cage that’s a short walk from the home clubhouse, underneath The Diamond’s stands. Video equipment is also set up at the indoor batting cage.
“It gives them the ability to work on what they need to work on,” said Elasik. ”It’s really good feedback.”
Former Richmond Flying Squirrels' infielder/outfielder/catcher Brett Auerbach, recently sent to High-A Eugene, reviewed his swings immediately after leaving the batting cage during a practice session last week at The Diamond.
JOHN O'CONNOR/TIMES-DISPATCH
Helping hitters perform their best is what Elasik’s career has been about. He joined the Flying Squirrels after working as the hitting coach for High-A Eugene in back-to-back championship seasons in 2021 and 2022.
Prior to being hired by the Giants’ organization, Elasik was the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator for St. Johns River State College in Florida from 2015-2020.
On the field, in the dugout, in the clubhouse, “Generally, the iPad is with me at all times,” said Elasik.
