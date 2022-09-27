Flying Squirrels boss Lou DiBella on ballpark design, affiliation, and other matters

The lights will transfer to the new stadium. That was determined when The Diamond was outfitted with new illumination before this season. Otherwise, design of a new ballpark starts from scratch.

The process began Monday night, when City Council unanimously approved the plan of a developer, RVA Diamond Partners, to create the Diamond District, about a 70-acre parcel with mixed-use features on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. Phase I involves a stadium to replace The Diamond, which opened in 1985 and is “functionally obsolete,” according to an AECOM Sports Economics report in December of 2021.

Major League Baseball has supervised the minor leagues since 2020, and The Diamond did not come close to meeting facility standards, placing Richmond in jeopardy of losing its Double-A franchise, the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The new ballpark is scheduled to open in 2025.

Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels’ president and managing general partner, relocated the franchise from Connecticut to Virginia on Sept. 23, 2009, and his organization has been waiting for a new ballpark since then. The Times-Dispatch interviewed DiBella Tuesday.

What is your reaction to City Council’s unanimous action Monday night?

“How could you be anything but thrilled? Anything unanimous with Richmond city government has been something extraordinary. Everybody in the Squirrels organization was thrilled (Monday) night. We had been hoping all along that our new home would be part of something that would be agreed on by consensus and that we would be part of something there wouldn’t be any controversy about. And that finally, after all these years, our new home would be part of something that the community has rallied behind. That’s clearly what has happened here, and what’s better than that?”

Without Major League Baseball stadium guidelines instituted in 2020, would Richmond be planning a new ballpark?

“I hope to think they would be. But it certainly was an impetus that contributed. But so what? The result is the important thing here and it’s the result we’ve been seeking for well over a decade, and over a decade longer than we thought we’d be waiting. The result is a great one and it’s a result that has happened in a way that finally serves the interests of everybody in the community ... I’m not going to look for any shade, or any dark side, right now. This is what we needed. This is what we wanted. We wanted to be nowhere else. This is our hometown and this is going to be our hometown for decades to come.”

Who will design the ballpark?

“An architect that was selected by the developer.”

How much input will the Flying Squirrels have on stadium design?

“I think we’ll have quite a bit because, frankly, of everyone involved I think we’re probably the ones who know the most about it ... I think we’ll have a major part. I think our input is clearly desired by everybody involved, and I think everybody is open to it.”

When will construction begin?

“Those (determinations) are above my pay scale and there’s a lot of work that needs to be done. We’re part of a much bigger development … The first meeting on design will be Thursday.”

Capacity?

“About what we have (at The Diamond), in that 9,000-to-10,000 area. But it’s not going to be 9,000 traditional seats. There will be a lot of innovations and different stuff in the ballpark and different areas you can watch the game from without sitting in traditional seats, like picnic areas and such. There could be a lot of different components.”

Grass or artificial surface, given the multipurpose use projected?

“We prefer grass because the people we work with prefer grass. The (San Francisco) Giants prefer grass. There’s also something nice about looking out into a ballpark with grass.”

Might this change Richmond’s Double-A status, or partnership with the San Francisco Giants?

“That’s up to baseball (MLB) and the Giants at this point. The paradigm has changed for how that’s decided. It’s not up to us any longer. We are a Giants affiliate until we’re told we’re not. That being said, is (status change) possible? I guess anything is possible, but it’s up to the powers that be and baseball owners.”

Have there been discussions regarding naming rights as of yet?

“We’ve reached out and I’m sure others have reached out to ascertain interest, and I know that there was a great deal of interest. Nothing’s been done in any kind of formal way, and there’s nothing imminent.”