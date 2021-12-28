Flying Squirrels boss Lou DiBella sees city action as 'a benchmark moment' for franchise

“A strong public, private, and in many cases, philanthropic partnership, was a crucial element to successful development and the opening of a new ballpark,” according to the city.

The Flying Squirrels and VCU, whose baseball program will share the facility, will pay rent as primary tenants, with the amount undetermined at this time.

"The process has begun ... We're moving in a direction we need to be moving," DiBella said. "Obviously, it provides reason for optimism. That being said, this is going to require a lot of hard work and cooperation, and it's also going to require the participation of a lot of different people, from the city to the counties, to the Squirrels, and obviously a private developer.

"This is a step along what's going to be a process, but it's an important beginning and I think a benchmark moment."

DiBella in April of 2021 told The Times-Dispatch that the Flying Squirrels needed to be playing in a new stadium “no later than 2025. Period.” That calculation grew out of Major League Baseball assuming operational control of the minors following the 2019 season and setting ballpark standards not met by The Diamond, which opened in 1985.