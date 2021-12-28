Flying Squirrels boss Lou DiBella sees city action as 'a benchmark moment' for franchise

Lou DiBella, the president and managing general partner of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, recognized the city’s Tuesday release of its Diamond District Request for Interest as “a benchmark moment” for the Double-A baseball franchise.
The RFI invites development teams to become involved in the renewal of 67 acres on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, a site that includes The Diamond and will become home to a new ballpark, if the plan is approved.
By the spring/summer of 2022, the city projects selection of development team(s) and announcement of City Council approvals for a Diamond District. The ballpark’s total capacity would be 10,000, “with approximately 8,000 fixed seats and room for approximately 2,000 standing room patrons,” according to the city.
Also, there would be 20 private suites and 500 club seats in the stadium that the city estimates will require seven to 10 acres, including limited on-site parking.
According to the city, “recent ballpark developments have averaged approximately $72 million in construction costs, with approximately 60% of the costs supported with public funds, while private funds comprise approximately 40% of project costs.”
Based on recently built ballparks, the city estimates that a new Richmond stadium could cost $80 million or more.
“A strong public, private, and in many cases, philanthropic partnership, was a crucial element to successful development and the opening of a new ballpark,” according to the city.
The Flying Squirrels and VCU, whose baseball program will share the facility, will pay rent as primary tenants, with the amount undetermined at this time.
"The process has begun ... We're moving in a direction we need to be moving," DiBella said. "Obviously, it provides reason for optimism. That being said, this is going to require a lot of hard work and cooperation, and it's also going to require the participation of a lot of different people, from the city to the counties, to the Squirrels, and obviously a private developer.
"This is a step along what's going to be a process, but it's an important beginning and I think a benchmark moment."
DiBella in April of 2021 told The Times-Dispatch that the Flying Squirrels needed to be playing in a new stadium “no later than 2025. Period.” That calculation grew out of Major League Baseball assuming operational control of the minors following the 2019 season and setting ballpark standards not met by The Diamond, which opened in 1985.
The city release states “The Flying Squirrels will need a new baseball stadium for the 2025 season,” adds that renovating The Diamond is not feasible, and notes that the new ballpark as a project anchor will attract retail/commercial and office development (increasing) economic impact to the City and greater region.”
A new stadium would include dressing facilities for female staff, home and visiting team kitchens and dining areas, large home and visiting clubhouses, modern training rooms and a weight room, and enclosed pitching and hitting tunnels – all now required by MLB for its affiliates - that The Diamond does not have.
Lack of those would put a city at risk of losing its franchise, according to MLB.
The new ballpark would be located “just south of the existing baseball stadium along North Arthur Ashe Boulevard,” according to the city, which projects that retail, residential or commercial properties could wrap around all, or a portion, of the stadium. In addition to Flying Squirrels and VCU use, the stadium could host events at least another 100 days each year, according to the city.
The Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center in the plan would be demolished and the site used as part of a Diamond District redevelopment.
