Flying Squirrels boss Lou DiBella sees city action as 'an important moment' for franchise

“A strong public, private, and in many cases, philanthropic partnership, was a crucial element to successful development and the opening of a new ballpark,” according to the city.

The Flying Squirrels and VCU, whose baseball program will share the facility, will pay rent as primary tenants, with the amount undetermined at this time.

DiBella in April of 2021 told The Times-Dispatch that the Flying Squirrels needed to be playing in a new stadium “no later than 2025. Period.” That calculation grew out of Major League Baseball assuming operational control of the minors following the 2019 season and setting ballpark standards not met by The Diamond, which opened in 1985.

The city release states “The Flying Squirrels will need a new baseball stadium for the 2025 season,” adds that renovating The Diamond is not feasible, and notes that the new ballpark as a project anchor will attract retail/commercial and office development (increasing) economic impact to the City and greater region.”