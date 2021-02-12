Flying Squirrels' boss Lou DiBella sees new MLB partnership aiding ballpark quest

“There really needs to be within the next four years or so because contractually, our ballpark needs to meet the standards of minor league baseball, or we would be susceptible to the fate of a bunch of other teams [eliminated by MLB].”

“I think we’re going to be in Richmond for a very long time and, hopefully, within five years, playing in a new ballpark that’s commensurate with the quality of facility that a great city like Richmond deserves.”

Though there has been no firm plan revealed for a new Richmond ballpark, projected as part of VCU’s Athletics Village vision on the Hermitage Road corridor adjacent to The Diamond, a new facility could eventually impact Richmond’s connection with the Giants and Richmond’s competitive designation in MLB’s player-development system. Triple-A teams played in Richmond before the Flying Squirrels arrived for the 2010 season.

All minor leagues were renamed by MLB based on geography, though they seem likely to eventually take names of corporate sponsors. Rebranding comes after MLB announced four minor-league affiliates for each big-league organization: Triple-A, Double-A, High Class A and Low Class A.