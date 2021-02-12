Flying Squirrels' boss Lou DiBella sees new MLB partnership aiding ballpark quest

So long, Eastern League. Hello, Double-A Northeast.
The 12-team group to which the Richmond Flying Squirrels belong was officially rebranded Friday in the wake of Major League Baseball assuming control of minor leagues during the offseason and creating a new, nationwide model. The Flying Squirrels, while remaining an affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are now members of the six-team Southwest Division of the Double-A Northeast.
Teams in the Double-A Northeast are the same as the Eastern League membership in 2019, the last time the minor leagues played, with one exception. The Trenton Thunder were replaced by the Somerset (N.J.) Patriots. That franchise remains affiliated with the New York Yankees, who expressed interest in moving to a stadium of higher quality. Trenton was the Yankees' Double-A affiliate for 17 seasons.
Before this year, there was a Minor League Baseball office, located in Florida, that supervised all minor leagues. That's gone. Each minor league also had an office. They are also gone. In the new arrangement, all affiliated player-development leagues are run by MLB.
Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president, in a Friday interview said the new partnership with MLB can bring “a lot of positives ... we’ll be working much more closely with MLB, and I’m excited for the future, and I’ve never been more optimistic that there’s going to be a new ballpark in Richmond, and there needs to be now.
“There really needs to be within the next four years or so because contractually, our ballpark needs to meet the standards of minor league baseball, or we would be susceptible to the fate of a bunch of other teams [eliminated by MLB].”
“I think we’re going to be in Richmond for a very long time and, hopefully, within five years, playing in a new ballpark that’s commensurate with the quality of facility that a great city like Richmond deserves.”
Though there has been no firm plan revealed for a new Richmond ballpark, projected as part of VCU’s Athletics Village vision on the Hermitage Road corridor adjacent to The Diamond, a new facility could eventually impact Richmond’s connection with the Giants and Richmond’s competitive designation in MLB’s player-development system. Triple-A teams played in Richmond before the Flying Squirrels arrived for the 2010 season.
All minor leagues were renamed by MLB based on geography, though they seem likely to eventually take names of corporate sponsors. Rebranding comes after MLB announced four minor-league affiliates for each big-league organization: Triple-A, Double-A, High Class A and Low Class A.
In the release, MLB noted that among the goals of the new system is affiliation of MLB teams with minor-league franchises that are geographically compatible. This raises the question of how long Richmond and the Giants will remain linked beyond 2021, and whether ultimately a door will open for the Flying Squirrels to join the Washington Nationals chain, at the Double-A or Triple-A level.
“I signed a license [with MLB] as a Giants affiliate. My affiliation is with the Giants for the foreseeable future. Period,” said DiBella.
The Double-A Northeast has two divisions. The Northeast Division includes Somerset (New York Yankees), Binghamton (New York Mets), Hartford (Colorado Rockies), New Hampshire (Toronto Blue Jays), Portland (Boston Red Sox), and Reading (Philadelphia Phillies). The Southwest Division is comprised of Richmond, Akron (Cleveland Indians), Altoona (Pittsburgh Pirates), Bowie (Baltimore Orioles), Erie (Detroit Tigers), and Harrisburg (Washington Nationals).
