Flying Squirrels 'building a bridge' back to typical attendance at The Diamond

On June 29, Richmond starts a six-game homestand against Binghamton.

The Flying Squirrels drew 5,143 for Friday night’s game against Altoona, 5,473 for Saturday night’s game, and 3,374 Sunday afternoon.

“Every one of these 12 games is going to be important, as we continue to learn and we continue to work through the COVID times that we’ve had," said Parnell. "We’re not just ignoring everything. We still have sanitation stations. We still encourage fans to use contact-less means of payment.

“We’re so grateful that (Virginia Governor Ralph Northam dropped attendance restrictions) when he did it because we have this back-to-back homestand now that we can take away the pod seating. Fans can go on our website and they can buy any seat they want. It’s going to allow them time, too, to get used to us being closer to (normal)."

Richmond starts a six-game series at The Diamond Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against Harrisburg (Washington Nationals).

“More companies are starting to call for groups (tickets) now, and groups are such a big part of our business,” Parnell said.