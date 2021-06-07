Flying Squirrels 'building a bridge' back to typical attendance at The Diamond

Attendance this season at Richmond Flying Squirrels home games tracks in a promising direction.
The Double-A franchise, which missed last season because of the pandemic, began this season a month later than usual due to COVID considerations and for the same reason dealt with attendance restrictions through its first two homestands.
During the season-opening homestand May 4-9, Virginia and Major League Baseball guidelines allowed the Flying Squirrels to admit a maximum of 2,943 fans at their 9,560-seat stadium, The Diamond. Richmond drew capacity crowds each game.
During the second homestand May 18-23, attendance restrictions were eased, and as many as 3,448 fans were permitted at The Diamond for each Flying Squirrels game. The team drew 3,057 on the first night of that homestand, and reached the allowed capacity for the other five games.
Attendance limitations were eliminated for the current Flying Squirrels homestand, which began Tuesday, June 1, and runs through Sunday (12 games in 13 days).
“June 1 and no capacity restrictions doesn’t mean that we turn the faucet on and all of a sudden 9,560 show up,” said Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO. “We’re building a bridge, day by day, game by game, to June 29, which I feel like is going to be the true grand reopening as we go into Fourth of July week.”
On June 29, Richmond starts a six-game homestand against Binghamton.
The Flying Squirrels drew 5,143 for Friday night’s game against Altoona, 5,473 for Saturday night’s game, and 3,374 Sunday afternoon.
“Every one of these 12 games is going to be important, as we continue to learn and we continue to work through the COVID times that we’ve had," said Parnell. "We’re not just ignoring everything. We still have sanitation stations. We still encourage fans to use contact-less means of payment.
“We’re so grateful that (Virginia Governor Ralph Northam dropped attendance restrictions) when he did it because we have this back-to-back homestand now that we can take away the pod seating. Fans can go on our website and they can buy any seat they want. It’s going to allow them time, too, to get used to us being closer to (normal)."
Richmond starts a six-game series at The Diamond Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against Harrisburg (Washington Nationals).
“More companies are starting to call for groups (tickets) now, and groups are such a big part of our business,” Parnell said.
In 2019, the last season of minor league baseball, the Flying Squirrels’ average home attendance was 6,255, which ranked first in the Eastern League (now Double-A Northeast), and third among Double-A franchises, behind the Frisco RoughRiders (6,802) and the Amarillo Sod Poodles (6,291).
Attendance throughout baseball typically increases when school years end.
