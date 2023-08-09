No one on the Flying Squirrels had a concrete answer on how the chess board appeared in the clubhouse at the Diamond.

Catcher Andy Thomas doesn't remember how it got there. Pitcher Parker Dunshee thinks Thomas or Brandon Martorano brought it in and Martorano himself said he thinks some of the coaches set it up.

But there it was, in all of its green and white glory, and every day, up until 30 minutes before first pitch, the Flying Squirrels sit down, kick in the brain power, and mentally prepare with chess.

"It's like a rollout of squares," Dunshee said. "It's not like big, clunky, wooden or anything. Even after the game, sometimes guys will stick around and play a game."

Recently, there was a match between Martorano and Associate Analyst Nate Buchwald, who Dunshee called the best two chess players on the team.

Some of the Flying Squirrels are huddled around the board, keeping quiet through proper chess etiquette. For most of the team, they're learning how to play and it's for fun.

For Martorano and Buchwald, it's about moves and countermoves.

"(Buchwald's) a little bit better than me," Martorano said. "That's my biggest challenge in there. He's pretty good."

Martorano's been playing chess his whole life. At the University of North Carolina, he had a pitching coach that competed in chess tournaments and there were several boards in the Tar Heel locker room. He said they played again and again. And again.

"For me, it's kind of like a hobby," Martorano said. "(I) watch a lot of YouTube videos. Just spend most of my time playing."

He's always been a fan so when he's not playing Buchwald, he's helping teach other guys on Richmond how to play. To teach, he doesn't want to be pointing and talking loud, he said, but he's there to advise.

"I mean, I'm no expert," Martorano said. "I have a bit more experience."

Dunshee and Thomas both said they weren't very good at the game, but it's an important part of the routine. For 6:30 p.m. start times for games, Dunshee said the board starts at 12:30 p.m. People play at different times throughout that stretch — in the early afternoon, before batting practice, after batting practice, etc. — and by the cutoff point, about 30 people have sat down to play a game.

The board is portable, but they don't take the main one on the road, instead they have a second mini-board they sometimes take but even so, the Flying Squirrels stay in their chess-playing routine. On the bus, the team plays on their phones.

"We all have chess.com," Dunshee said. "I used to play a lot on the bus with Raymond Burgos, who just got called up to Sacramento, and then now started playing on the bus with Wil Jensen."

The team said they like chess because of the pregame mental stimulation. Dunshee calls it Richmond's "little release."

"It's a fun thing to get your mind off the game or just you know, kind of relax for a little bit," Dunshee said. "Something that as professional athletes, we all just kind of have ingrained in our brains like we're doing, we're trying to win and so it's a fun, non-baseball thing that definitely keeps us loose in there."

Martorano agrees, it keeps him in check before the games start. So whether it's teaching, playing for fun or playing to win, he and the rest of Richmond are going to stay to their chess routine and use to it connect.

Then, Richmond can force their opponent's hand on the field. Checkmate.

"It keeps your mind sharp," Martorano said. "I mean, it's not going to help you hit a 95 mile-an-hour fastball, but it helps you. It's definitely a better alternative to playing video games or staring at Instagram all day long. So I think it's allows everyone to disconnect and share, you know, in a community game."

