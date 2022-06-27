Flying Squirrels claim first-half pennant, first playoff appearance since 2014

It’s something that’s always a welcome sight, for any bullpen — to glance up at the scoreboard and see late-inning zeros across the board on an opponent’s scoreline.

It means, more often than not, that the team on the right side of those zeros has put itself in a position to win.

“That's all I can ask from pitchers,” Flying Squirrels pitching coach Paul Oseguera said before Richmond’s game against the Portland (Maine) Sea Dogs on Sunday afternoon.

It’s something Richmond’s bullpen has done a particularly good job of in recent weeks, too.

In the month of June Flying Squirrels relievers have posted an ERA of just 1.49, with 12 runs allowed in 72 1/3 innings pitched. That has included four saves in six opportunities.

The bullpen’s prosperity has been a key part of what’s been solid pitching overall for Richmond. The Flying Squirrels staff’s combined 1.94 ERA overall from June 14 and through Saturday was tops in the Eastern League over that span.

That quality on the mound has helped Richmond to a 15-8 June record — the team’s most wins in any month so far this season. And the arms played a key role in positioning the Flying Squirrels for the Eastern League first-half title that they clinched with a 7-2 win Sunday.

"It's a snowball effect,” righty Richmond reliever John Russell said Sunday, of the Flying Squirrels’ pitching production. “When you see the guy in front of you go out there and throw well...

“Winning is contagious, pitching well is contagious. Our starters have done an incredible job. And, I mean, the last couple weeks they're giving us six, seven innings. So it's a little bit easier on the pen, too, when you're working on more rest and your arm feels good.”

The Flying Squirrels, at 39-29, were one game behind the Akron RubberDucks in the Eastern League Southwest Division standings heading into the day Sunday, but held a tiebreaker.

To win the first-half title Sunday, the Flying Squirrels needed to beat Portland and they needed the Harrisburg Senators to beat the RubberDucks in Akron. Both those things happened — Akron defeated Harrisburg 8-5, a game that was projected for a time on the video board at The Diamond soon after the Flying Squirrels’ game ended.

Members of the team then watched the conclusion of the game on a TV in the tunnel at The Diamond, waiting through an eighth-inning rain delay that lasted more than an hour.

Players and staffers waited anxiously around the TV in the tunnel for the final out of the Akron-Harrisburg game Sunday, before unleashing in a boisterous celebration, spraying champagne and beer.

As the first-half division champions, the Flying Squirrels clinched a playoff spot. They’ll face the second-half division champions in a best-of-three postseason division series in September. It’ll be Richmond’s first postseason appearance since 2014.

Manager Dennis Pelfrey said afterward that the last few weeks have been stressful and competitive for the players, as they positioned themselves for Sunday’s triumph. And Sunday’s celebration was thus the culmination of the hard work.

“I think that that's what the Giants try to provide, is a winning culture but a culture in minor league baseball where we're developing guys to become winners as well as really good major league players,” Pelfrey said.

The Somerset Patriots clinched the Eastern League Northeast first-half title in a 6-5 win over the Hartford Yard Goats, on a tenth-inning walk-off home run by top prospect Anthony Volpe.

Richmond’s strong arms this year have been under the tutelage of 38-year-old pitching coach Paul Oseguera, who had a decade-long pro pitching career himself, after he was drafted by the Giants in the 16th round in 2006, from UCLA.

Oseguera leads with a philosophy based on accountability and responsibility. He believes that those qualities in any player, regardless of the level, leads to the maximization of ability.

“Just be attentive to little details,” Oseguera said. “There's no such thing as a small detail. Every little thing is going to matter. I try to install in these guys the importance of just how to get better even when you're just playing catch for the day. If that's all it is. Maybe you just throw a bullpen. Get better somehow.”

The Flying Squirrels certainly have their share of talent — the squad currently has four of the players who Baseball America tabs as top-30 prospects in the Giants organization, and three of them are pitchers. Two of those are relievers in particular: righty R.J. Dabovich and lefty Chris Wright.

But there’s also an across-the-board environment of camaraderie in the bullpen, righty Blake Rivera said. And they piggyback off each other, he added.

“You see somebody go out there and throw good, in your head, you're like, 'All right, I'm going to come behind him and throw good, too,’” Rivera said.

And it’s a group with diverse offerings as well.

“You got Dabovich who just blows 95, 96 [miles per hour] by guys,” Russell said. “And then you got Rashi, who maybe is 89, 90, but he's got some funky delivery. And so, it's fun to watch guys do it in different ways. I think everybody's unique.

“And what I think that it attributes most of the success to is that these guys know what they're good at. And they stick to that.”

Russell, who is just about three years removed from Tommy John surgery, and Rivera, who just made a move to the bullpen last year, have played their respective parts. Russell hasn’t allowed a run in each of his last eight outings, a span of 9 1/3 innings. Rivera hasn’t allowed a run in each of his last six outings, a span of 13 innings.

On Sunday, Cole Waites and Dabovich finished off the win with two more scoreless innings of relief, backing up a strong start from Kyle Harrison (seven innings, two hits and two runs allowed, 11 strikeouts). Third baseman Sean Roby went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs, including a two-run, fourth-inning home run.

In a minor league environment where development is king, winning games has been fun, Russell said. The Flying Squirrels are a competitive group, he said, a mentality led by Pelfrey.

Oseguera considers that fire to win a piece of the developmental puzzle. And, led in large part by the bullpen pitching, Richmond is seeing results.

“Right now, I think these guys are getting a taste of that,” Oseguera said. “We got to keep it going the rest of the year."