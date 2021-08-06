Flying Squirrels closer R.J. Dabovich rocketing up the ladder in first pro season

That precipitated the promotion in June. At the time, Eugene was gearing up to use an “opener” in an upcoming game, handing a start to one of its relievers. Emeralds manager Dennis Pelfrey called Dabovich into his office one day.

"And I was like, 'Oh, sweet. I might get [the start].' ... Went in the office and he goes, 'Sorry, man, unfortunately we're not going to be able to start you on Tuesday but you're going up to Double-A, so maybe you can do it up there.' It was real cool,” Dabovich said.

With Richmond, there’s been ups and downs, Dabovich said. In his first eight games, he had an 8.22 ERA — seven earned runs allowed in 7 2/3 innings. But he’s compiled a 1.29 ERA in his last seven appearances — one earned run allowed in seven innings, with eight strikeouts. He has six saves total in Richmond.

Dabovich went on the seven-day injured list Wednesday, mostly precautionary, because of back tightness. But Alguacil has been happy with what he’s seen.

“He has closer stuff,” Alguacil said. “He’s been in situations with the game close, with the game on the line, and he’s been able to get the job done. And that’s what you want in these guys, to get comfortable in that type of role.”