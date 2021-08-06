Flying Squirrels closer R.J. Dabovich rocketing up the ladder in first pro season

As the shortened 2020 MLB draft was about to unfold, R.J. Dabovich had a thought that he may end up a Giant.
He can’t quite put his finger on why. But it turned out to be a positive premonition for the Pueblo, Colo., native.
Dabovich was in fact selected by the Giants organization last June — a fourth-round pick, 114th overall.
And after he was picked, a conversation he had with members of the Giants’ player development staff helped him turn a year without a minor league season into a productive stretch that has spurred a fast rise through the system this year.
A right-handed closer, Dabovich in June became the first member of the Giants’ 2020 draft class to reach Double A, with the Flying Squirrels, coming off a blistering start to the year with the Single-A Eugene (Ore.) Emeralds.
Armed with a two-pitch repertoire that Flying Squirrels manager José Alguacil described as electric, it’s been an overall fruitful first year of pro ball for Dabovich.
“I love the [Giants] organization and how they treat their players,” Dabovich said. “And the way they develop players, too."
Dabovich experienced that development piece first hand soon after the draft last year.
The 6-3, 208-pounder had moved to a full-time relief role as a junior at Arizona State in early 2020. Jeff Kelly, the Sun Devils’ former pitching coach, felt that Dabovich’s pitch arsenal worked better out of the bullpen.
“And I was all for it,” Dabovich said. “And, yeah, it turned out pretty well for me."
In an abbreviated 2020 season, cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dabovich served as Arizona State’s closer and recorded an 0.77 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched.
That positioned him to be one of the just 160 players taken in last year’s truncated, five-round MLB draft.
Afterward, Dabovich had a Zoom call with Giants director of pitching Brian Bannister and Giants coordinator of pitching sciences Matt Daniels. In that chat, Bannister and Daniels laid out a plan for Dabovich — what they wanted his pitches to look like and how they wanted him to attack hitters.
Dabovich and Simon Matthews, the director of pitching at Push Performance, a training facility in Tempe, Ariz., then applied what Bannister and Daniels provided.
They essentially wanted Dabovich to create a hybrid pitch out of a hard slider and slower curveball that he threw in college — a spike curveball.
He now combines that with a fastball that tops out at about 99 miles per hour, and those are the lone two pitches he uses now.
The change is what Dabovich 100% attributes his successful start to the season to in Eugene. There, in 12 2/3 innings pitched over 10 appearances, Dabovich surrendered just two hits and two runs with 28 strikeouts and four saves.
That precipitated the promotion in June. At the time, Eugene was gearing up to use an “opener” in an upcoming game, handing a start to one of its relievers. Emeralds manager Dennis Pelfrey called Dabovich into his office one day.
"And I was like, 'Oh, sweet. I might get [the start].' ... Went in the office and he goes, 'Sorry, man, unfortunately we're not going to be able to start you on Tuesday but you're going up to Double-A, so maybe you can do it up there.' It was real cool,” Dabovich said.
With Richmond, there’s been ups and downs, Dabovich said. In his first eight games, he had an 8.22 ERA — seven earned runs allowed in 7 2/3 innings. But he’s compiled a 1.29 ERA in his last seven appearances — one earned run allowed in seven innings, with eight strikeouts. He has six saves total in Richmond.
Dabovich went on the seven-day injured list Wednesday, mostly precautionary, because of back tightness. But Alguacil has been happy with what he’s seen.
“He has closer stuff,” Alguacil said. “He’s been in situations with the game close, with the game on the line, and he’s been able to get the job done. And that’s what you want in these guys, to get comfortable in that type of role.”
In Richmond, Dabovich has appreciated time spent picking the brains of fellow relievers Frank Rubio and Patrick Ruotolo valuable, gleaning tips on maintaining his body and managing a reliever’s workload.
As Dabovich puts it, his aim is to get 1% better every day, continually striving toward the ultimate goal: the majors. He’s off to a good start, and he’s trying to keep it going.
“Make a case for myself to be in consideration to hopefully move up,” Dabovich said. “Whether it be next year, end of this year, whenever that may be. The goal is not to pitch in Double A, the goal is to pitch in the big leagues.
“So just keep learning, keep getting better and keep pushing towards my goal."
