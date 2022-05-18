Flying Squirrels collect season-high 15 hits, but fall 7-5 at Altoona

The Flying Squirrels posted a season-high 15 hits Wednesday at Altoona, but fell 7-5 for their third consecutive defeat.
Richmond Brandon Mortorano, Shane Matheny and Armani Smith had three hits each, with Martorano, a catcher, collecting a double and a triple. Frankie Tostado hit his fifth homer. Altoona, Pittsburgh’s Double-A affiliate, had 10 hits.
The Flying Squirrels (20-15) play at Altoona Thursday at 6 p.m., and return to The Diamond Tuesday for the start of a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).
