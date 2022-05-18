 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flying Squirrels collect season-high 15 hits, but fall 7-5 at Altoona

20220519_SPO_SQUIp01

Richmond Flying Squirrels' manager Dennis Pelfrey, center, talked with catchers Brandon Martorano, left, and Rob Emery during an April workout at The Diamond.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/TIMES-DISPATCH

The Flying Squirrels posted a season-high 15 hits Wednesday at Altoona, but fell 7-5 for their third consecutive defeat.

Richmond Brandon Mortorano, Shane Matheny and Armani Smith had three hits each, with Martorano, a catcher, collecting a double and a triple. Frankie Tostado hit his fifth homer. Altoona, Pittsburgh’s Double-A affiliate, had 10 hits.

The Flying Squirrels (20-15) play at Altoona Thursday at 6 p.m., and return to The Diamond Tuesday for the start of a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies).

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

