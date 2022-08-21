 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flying Squirrels come up short late, fall to Rumble Ponies 6-5

20220822_WEB_SQUIWEBp01

Jacob Heyward homered and scored three times for Richmond in Sunday's defeat.

 TIMES-DISPATCH STAFF PHOTO

Righty Landen Roupp made his Double-A debut and allowed four runs in four innings as the Flying Squirrels fell 6-5 to Binghamton Sunday at The Diamond. The game’s start was delayed by about an hour, to 2:30 p.m., because of rain.

The victory gave the Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) a 3-3 split in the six-game series. Richmond’s Jacob Heyward hit a two-run homer, his seventh of the year, and scored three times. The Flying Squirrels were 7-1 in Sunday home games before this defeat. Binghamton was powered by homers from Nic Gaddis and Carlos Cortes.

Richmond had the tying run on third with two outs in the ninth inning. Casey Schmitt hit a hard grounder to shortstop. That ended the game.

The Flying Squirrels don’t play Monday and start a six-game series in Akron (Cleveland Guardians) Tuesday night.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

