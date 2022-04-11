Flying Squirrels don't have Giants' top prospects yet, but seem set with solid Double-A roster

This is one of those Richmond Flying Squirrels seasons starting without the top prospects in the San Francisco system.

Those guys - shortstop Marco Luciano (20), outfielder Luis Matos (20) and left-hander Kyle Harrison (20) - are playing a rung below at High-A Eugene. They could be elevated to Double-A Richmond during the summer, depending on their progress.

That doesn’t mean that the Flying Squirrels, who open their home schedule Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. against Altoona, will struggle in the Eastern League. They’ve got several experienced Double-A players, some who are projected as future big-leaguers.

Shortstop Will Wilson (23), who attended N.C. State, was a 2019 first-round pick of the Los Angeles Angels, and then dealt on Dec. 10, 2019, to San Francisco in a trade. He played 52 games with the Flying Squirrels in 2021 after a promotion from Eugene.

“I think I learned a lot last year coming to Richmond halfway through the season and just getting comfortable with the staff and everybody I’ve been around with the Giants. It’s been a big help,” said Wilson, ranked as San Francisco’s No. 14 prospect according to Baseball America.

Right-handed reliever R.J. Dabovich, ranked No. 17 among Giants prospects, struck out 34 in 19.2 innings last season at Richmond following his elevation from Eugene.

Brett Auerbach (23), listed on the roster as a catcher, is “a super utility-type kid and a guy who really impressed the major league staff this year,” said first-year Richmond manager Dennis Pelfrey. “He’s a guy who will definitely be fast-tracked if he performs decently at all because he can do a lot of different things.”

Auerbach played infield, outfield and caught at Eugene and Low A San Jose last season. He finished the year tied for fifth in the Giants system with 17 homers and tied for second with 30 steals.

Right-handed starter Tristan Beck (25) made four Richmond starts in 2021 after moving up from Low A San Jose, and lefty reliever Chris Wright (23) is also well regarded. Wright was a two-way player at Bryant University, where he pitched and played first base.

Dabovich, Beck and Wright, Pelfrey said, “are guys that if they have any success at all early in the season, they’re going to bounce pretty quick (to a higher level).”

The Richmond roster is mostly a combination of players who spent part or all of last season as Flying Squirrels, and those who earned promotions from Eugene.

“We’ve got a great group here and I think we’re going to win a lot of ballgames,” said Wilson. “We’re going to play with super high energy and it’s going to be a lot of clean baseball.”

First baseman Frankie Tostado, one of the players back for a second season at Double-A, said, "It's a great group of guys. We've been around each other for a long time (moving up in the Giants system)."

This is the first season since 2019 the Flying Squirrels have played a typical opener in April. Minor league baseball was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, which caused the start of last season to be delayed until early May.

Note: Former San Francisco first baseman Will Clark, a six-time All-Star, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday night at The Diamond before the Flying Squirrels meet Altoona at 6:35. Clark’s No. 22 will be retired by the Giants this season.

Clark will sign autographs for fans on the main concourse behind home plate from 7 p.m.-8 p.m.