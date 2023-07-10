Five innings is all mother nature sang Sunday at the Diamond.

Lightning and rain ended the Flying Squirrels’ series finale with visiting Baysox early. Delays sent the teams back in during the top of the sixth and the game was called after five innings, with Bowie taking the contest 5-0.

“I think we’re feeling pretty good about where we’re at,” Richmond Manager Dennis Pelfrey said. “Our ball is still pretty good and we’re very dynamic.”

The two teams were scoreless through two innings, but Bowie broke it open in the third. Baysox leadoff-hitter Billy Cook hit a grand slam, clearing the bases and dropping four on the Flying Squirrels. The visiting team picked up one more run before the inning’s end.

With the win, Bowie tied the series, ending with a 3-3 split.

“We lost the last three going into the break,” Pelfrey said. “I don’t think it’s really going to deter us from what we’re trying to accomplish.”

In the five innings, the Flying Squirrels left three on base. Marco Luciano and Brandon Martorano recorded the only two Richmond hits and Shane Matheny had the best scoring chance of the day at third base but the team could not get him home.

Pelfrey tipped his hat to Baysox, saying the pitching staff kept Richmond contained.

“I think the stats aren’t really going to show what we’re doing,” Pelfrey said. “We hit several balls hard virtually every inning.”

Carson Seymour, the righty out of Kansas State, got the start on the mound. He had four strikeouts in three innings pitched, but surrendered the five runs on three hits.

Pelfrey said that things just got away from him in the third.

“Carson is a guy I want to start any ball game,” Pelfrey said, “game seven, World Series type thing. I think he did a really good job at attacking the hitters early.”

Though it was not the way the team wanted to end the 12-game stretch, Pelfrey is ready for the rest.

After the break, Richmond heads out on a nine-game road trip to play Harrisburg and Akron. Pelfrey added the team is ready to get into the road mentality, one they’ve been successful with this season.

“Our routine is really good on the road,” Pelfrey said. “You get a chance to settle in and figure some things out. Mentally, I think this is a really good time for the break for us.”

Richmond drops to 41-40 with the loss and 8-4 in the second half. The Flying Squirrels still sit atop the Eastern League second-half standings.

“It’s the best reality show on the planet,” Pelfrey said. “Anything can happen at any time.”

