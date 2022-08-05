Flying Squirrels fall at New Hampshire

A four-run fifth inning was the decisive blow dealt to the Flying Squirrels on Friday night, as Richmond fell at Eastern League foe New Hampshire 6-1.

Cam Eden hit a three-run homer during the fifth for the Fisher Cats (15-16).

Three pitchers — Ricky Tiedemann, Andrew Bash and Gabriel Ponce — combined to strike out 12 Squirrels and allow one run on six hits over nine innings. Ponce earned the win.

Sebastian Espino homered in the second inning to give New Hampshire an early advantage. Ryan Gold lined a homer to right to cap the fifth.

Richmond (10-20) managed to break the shutout in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly by Carter Aldrete, scoring Riley Mahan.

Jorge Guzman allowed four runs on three hits in one inning for Richmond, which has eight more games on its road trip before returning home to The Diamond on August 16 for a 6:35 p.m. start against Binghamton.