Flying Squirrels fall to BaySox

BOWIE, Md. — Homers by Hudson Haskin and Andrew Daschbach in the bottom of the seventh broke a 3-3 tie as the Bowie BaySox beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 6-5 in an Eastern League game on Thursday.

Haskin put the BaySox ahead 4-3 with a homer to left-center field. Daschbach hit a two-run homer to left-center to make it 6-3.

Richmond got a pair of runs back in the eighth on Jacob Heyward’s homer.

Bowie took a 2-0 lead in third, but Richmond went ahead 3-2 in the fifth on Brandon Martorano’s three-run double.

The BaySox tied the game in the sixth on Connor Norby’s sacrifice fly. Norby had three hits.