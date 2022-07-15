Flying Squirrels fall to Curve despite Fitzgerald's big day

Tyler Fitzgerald launched a pair of solo home runs, but that was all the offense the Richmond Flying Squirrels could muster Friday in a 4-2 Eastern League loss to the Altoona Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Altoona (10-6) put up three runs in the bottom of the first inning, keyed by back-to-back homers by Blake Sabol and Aaron Shackelford off Richmond starter Matt Frisbee (5-6), who took the loss after allowing four runs on nine hits in 4ª innings. Frisbee struck out three.

Shackelford homered again off Frisbee in the third inning. He finished 3 for 3 with two RBIs. He added a stolen base.

Fitzgerald homered in the fifth and eighth innings for Richmond (6-10), his second multi-home run game of the season to bring his longball tally to 14.

The Squirrels got the tying run to the plate in the ninth, but Tyler Samaniego retired the last three hitters to earn his eighth save of the season. Nick Dombkowski allowed two runs over four innings of relief to earn his third win.

Richmond will play at Altoona on Saturday in the fifth game of a six-game series. First pitch is at 6 p.m.