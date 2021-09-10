Flying Squirrels-Giants connection expected to roll over into next season

“We’re operating like we always do, like we’ll be affiliated with the Giants,” said Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO.

MLB released the Flying Squirrels 2022 schedule in late August, and it resembles this season’s schedule in terms or format, with Mondays being off days. Series generally begin Tuesday and run through Sunday, six-game sets that reduce travel that was associated with three- and four-game series during two-city road trips in 2019 and before. An exception next season is Monday, July 4, when the Flying Squirrels will play at The Diamond.

Of the six-game series, Alguacil said, “I like it. It’s a lot easier on guys, just the traveling. Long bus rides, they can catch up with you towards the end of the season. It’s easier for families when they come in to see you. They can stay longer.

“The toughest part is if you see someone’s weakness, you’re going to be attacked for six days in a row. But with these days of the technology and scouting reports, it’s pretty much the same thing.”

Parnell also prefers the six-game series because the schedule’s consistency agrees with fans, he believes.

“Our fans know if they see the lights on at The Diamond, it’s going to be Tuesday through Sunday,” he said.