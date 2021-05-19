Flying Squirrels' grounds crew needed help. Front-office member 'just jumped in.'

Hannah DeFrank pulled heavy covers off the grass around the plate, raked the mound, shoveled up loose dirt and deposited it in the back of a four-wheeler, extended string where the foul lines were painted, and helped spray water on the infield.
This activity at The Diamond, about an hour before the Richmond Flying Squirrels met Bowie Tuesday night, was not part of her official job description at the Double-A franchise before the pandemic, or now.
DeFrank’s position on the team’s website is listed as manager of special events and Flying Squirrels Charities. She continues to do that. But the impact of COVID-19 on the organization caused a reduction of employees, and an increase in the number of shared responsibilities among those who remained.
“Hannah is just the type of person who helps wherever she’s needed. She just jumped in and helped,” said Todd Parnell, the Flying Squirrels CEO. Parnell then characterized DeFrank as “our Jose Oquendo,” a reference to a highly valuable utility player for the St. Louis Cardinals 1986-95.
The Diamond opened in 1985, and the grounds crew has previously included women, though very rarely. They, however, were hired for those jobs. Not so with DeFrank, in her first season of helping two men maintain the Flying Squirrels’ field.
DeFrank, 28, joined the Double-A franchise in 2017 as a promotions intern, and said she viewed a job in sports as a way to work without being “stuck behind a desk all day.” She had no idea that dragging the infield was in her future.
“It’s really where we needed the most help,” DeFrank said of her entry to grounds keeping. She had some interest in working more outside and doing a bit of manual labor.
DeFrank finds it rewarding to learn many of the organization’s aspects - ticket sales, food and beverage sales, operations - and there are times when she needs help with her special events. Other members of the front office assist her.
“COVID has taken us from a larger operation to a smaller operation and we’re back to the good old days of minor league baseball, where it doesn’t matter what your title is, it doesn’t matter what your responsibilities are," said Parnell. "When your teammate needs help, you help.”
About 70 percent of DeFrank’s work days are spent on the field. She began her grounds-keeping duties with zero landscaping experience.
“I’m just learning on the fly the best I can,” she said.
DeFrank, from Harrisburg, Pa., graduated in 2014 from Clemson, where she studied communications and was a member of the school’s rowing team.
“I’ve always found throughout my long and undistinguished career that people who were athletes really adapt to this [minor league] lifestyle and this career because they’re used to hard work, they’re used to doing whatever is best for the team, and they’re used to overcoming obstacles,” said Parnell, a nationally recognized executive who has been in the baseball industry for three decades.
DeFrank said her rowing background acclimated her to steady physical activity, and added that the blisters she has developed as a member of the Flying Squirrels grounds crew remind her of demanding days at Clemson.
“It’s definitely hard work, but it’s not anything that I haven’t felt before,” she said. “I enjoy it.”
