Flying Squirrels' grounds crew needed help. Front-office member 'just jumped in.'

“It’s really where we needed the most help,” DeFrank said of her entry to grounds keeping. She had some interest in working more outside and doing a bit of manual labor.

DeFrank finds it rewarding to learn many of the organization’s aspects - ticket sales, food and beverage sales, operations - and there are times when she needs help with her special events. Other members of the front office assist her.

“COVID has taken us from a larger operation to a smaller operation and we’re back to the good old days of minor league baseball, where it doesn’t matter what your title is, it doesn’t matter what your responsibilities are," said Parnell. "When your teammate needs help, you help.”

About 70 percent of DeFrank’s work days are spent on the field. She began her grounds-keeping duties with zero landscaping experience.

“I’m just learning on the fly the best I can,” she said.

DeFrank, from Harrisburg, Pa., graduated in 2014 from Clemson, where she studied communications and was a member of the school’s rowing team.