Flying Squirrels have been playing all year by rules MLB will adopt in 2023

Bigger feet deserve bigger bases. Shift elimination gives infielders opportunities to demonstrate fielding range. Pitch clocks can be tilted to the advantage of pitchers or batters.

That’s what Dennis Pelfrey, the Flying Squirrels manager, and Will Wilson, one of the team’s infielders and a former first-round draft choice, might tell MLB counterparts if asked about changes coming to their level. MLB next season will follow the minors’ lead, in terms of rules.

MLB on Sept.9 announced changes for 2023 that involve a pitch clock, defensive shift restrictions and larger bases, each of which is already part of games seen at The Diamond. Generally, changes were designed to promote game pace, offensive activity and safety.

According to MLB, time of a nine-inning minor league game has decreased by about 25 minutes to around 2:30 compared to last season, a result largely attributed to strict umpire enforcement of pitch clocks.

Double-A pitchers have 14 seconds to deliver when there are no runners on base, 18 seconds when there is a runner. Starting next season in MLB, pitchers will have 15 seconds to deliver when the bases are empty and 20 seconds with a runner.

“From the major league standpoint, the biggest adjustment is going to be the pitch clock,” Pelfrey said. “It would be a close second with the shifting restrictions.”

Wilson agreed with that order, citing the pitch clock as a rule change that required batters and pitchers to modify old habits. Batters must be in the batter’s box, looking at the pitcher, with at least nine seconds remaining on the clock.

“Once you get in the routine of it, it kind of just happens for you,” said Wilson. “But until then, it was a little bit of an adjustment ... (pitchers) I think felt a little rushed in the first month or so.”

Pelfrey added that he senses “zero impact” made by the larger bases (18 by 18 inches rather than 15 by 15), though, “it actually is probably better for the game, a little more safe. These athletes are pretty big. Everybody is wearing a size 15 (shoe). The bases being bigger, that probably helps a little bit.”

Wilson believes the elimination of an infielder playing in short right field made the most difference in the shift rule. In minor league games, two infielders must be on the dirt to the right of second, and two on the dirt to the left side. That’s coming to MLB in 2023.

“I think it does give the ability to show off your range a little more,” said Wilson.

Pitch clocks are started and stopped by operators in the press box, and monitored by the plate umpire via a scoreboard timer.

“One of the messages I had with our guys early in the year was, ‘We’re going to use it our advantage,’ as opposed to complaining about it every day because we’ve got to hurry,” said Pelfrey.

Pitchers are penalized a ball is they fail to deliver a pitch within the restricted time. Batters can be penalized a strike if they aren’t promptly prepared for the next pitch. Pick-off and step-off moves by pitchers are limited, and batters are allowed only one timeout.

After a batter has used his timeout, pitchers can then make him wait in the box for longer than that batter would prefer on subsequent pitches before delivering, Pelfrey noted. He also explained how batters and baserunners can use pitch-clock rules to their advantage.

“There are a bunch of little nuances there that the common fan is really never even going to see,” said Pelfrey. “But that’s what makes the game great is that chess match, kind of getting back into the game.”

Tuesday’s game

Erie 7, Flying Squirrels 2: The Flying Squirrels got back-to-back homers from Diego Rincones and Will Wilson in the fourth inning, but those were two of only five hits for Richmond, which fell 7-2 to Erie (Detroit Tigers) before 4,319 at The Diamond.

Richmond corner infielder Sean Roby, tied for fourth in the Eastern League in homers (25), suffered a left leg injury in the second inning and needed assistance from teammates to leave the field. Roby, playing first base, was running with his back to the plate in shallow right field when he went down.

The Flying Squirrels and Erie continue their six-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond.