The late-August arrival of infielder Yoshi Tsutsugo amplified the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ “We Are the World” character.

Tsutsugo, 31, is from Hashimoto, Japan. He is the first player born in Japan to play for the Flying Squirrels in the franchise's history. His presence gives the Flying Squirrels a roster that includes players from five countries and 16 of the United States.

The list of Flying Squirrels from countries apart from the U.S. includes Tsutsugo, outfielder Ismael Munguia (Nicaragua), outfielder Victor Bericoto (Venezuela), and pitcher Jose Cruz (Dominican Republic). Domestically, there are Richmond players from Virginia, North Carolina, Illinois, California, Michigan, Arizona, Arkansas, New York, Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Minnesota, New Jersey, Louisiana, Washington and Kentucky.

Blending a diverse group into a cohesive team is not new for Double-A Richmond. Since the Flying Squirrels came to town for the 2010 season, players from 18 countries have worn Richmond uniforms.

This year's group developed late-season chemistry and is making a strong push toward the Eastern League playoffs. The Flying Squirrels have won nine of their last 11 after Sunday afternoon’s 1-0 loss to the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) at The Diamond.

“The key is treating everybody the same,” said Dennis Pelfrey, Richmond’s second-year manager. “I think that as a society and the world, that’s how it should be, right? Everywhere we go, everybody should be treated the same way you would like to be treated.”

With any player who joins the Richmond roster via promotion or free-agent signing, “we allow them to be themselves,” said Pelfrey. “We make everything real welcoming. If you have a bad day, we all have your back. If you have a good day, we’ll celebrate it all together.

"No preconceived notions. No judgement. Come in and as long as you’re respectful and you get your work done, everybody gets along really well.”

Tsutsugo has experience in Major League Baseball with the Tampa Bay Rays (2020-21), Los Angeles Dodgers (2021) and Pittsburgh Pirates (2021-22). He drove in 44 runs in 93 games with the Pirates.

Tsutsugo homered twice in five games he played during the six-game set with the RubberDucks. On Tuesday, he hit a bases-empty homer and on Friday, he hit a grand slam in Richmond's 13-7 win. Through 10 games with Richmond, Tsutsugo is hitting .324 (11-for-34) with three homers and eight RBIs.

“Everybody’s here for the same reason, the same goal,” said Pelfrey, referring to team success braided with personal achievement. “We talk about that from day one. I think that everybody is here to get in the best quality work and they need the guys around them to get those reps. And when the game comes, we’re here to help each other out.”

With six games remaining in the regular season – all at Erie (Detroit Tigers), Tuesday through Sunday - the Flying Squirrels are in first place the EL Southwest Division second-half standings, ahead of Erie by one game. The SeaWolves already clinched a spot in the postseason by winning the division’s first half.

The winner of the second half in the Southwest Division faces Erie in the first round of the playoffs. If the SeaWolves win the second half, the division’s second-place team, as determined by second-half winning percentage, advances to the postseason.

Sunday, the Flying Squirrels’ 69th and final regular-season home game, was Fan Appreciation Day. The only run came on a ninth-inning homer by Akron infielder Juan Brito. The RubberDucks had three hits and Richmond had two. The defeat broke the Flying Squirrels’ season-high win streak of seven games.

Saturday’s game, which started 60 minutes late because of rain, was won 5-4 by Richmond. In the eighth inning, Andy Thomas delivered an RBI single to give the Flying Squirrels that one-run advantage. Thomas had a two-run double in the first inning as Richmond got off to a 3-0 lead.

The home run has become a dependable offensive component for the Flying Squirrels, who have hit 33 in their last 18 games dating back to Aug. 22.

