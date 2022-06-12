Flying Squirrels have won nine of 12 after losing nine of previous 12

The Richmond Flying Squirrels (32-24) have won nine of their last 12 games after losing nine of their previous 12 games.
So goes baseball.
Brandon Martorano’s walk-off sacrifice fly Saturday night before 7,024 at The Diamond gave Richmond a 6-5 win over Erie (Detroit Tigers), with the six-game series scheduled to end Sunday with a 1:35 p.m. game on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
