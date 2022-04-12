Flying Squirrels home opener: 'You get to see your family again,' says one fan

Jason Falls stood outside The Diamond’s Squirrely Gates at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, first in line where season-ticket holders enter.

The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ home opener was more than two hours away, but Falls wanted to be here early, as he had been in years past.

“You get to see your family again,” said Falls, who also attends offseason events sponsored by the Double-A franchise.

He spoke of his Flying Squirrels “family,” regulars at The Diamond who congregate dozens of times a season to converse about kids and work, pandemics and the weather, San Francisco Giants prospects and when that new Richmond ballpark might be coming.

Falls had plenty of company waiting to get into the stadium for access to concession stands and The Squirrels Nest, where souvenirs are sold. And then the game.

“This is our favorite time of year,” Falls said.

About that weather, couldn’t have been better for the Flying Squirrels’ first “normal” opener since 2019. COVID-19 scratched the entire 2020 season, and restricted attendance for last season’s home opener to 2,943 at the 9,560-seat ballpark.

The Flying Squirrels have sold out all 12 of their home openers, a remarkable string in the minors. Just as a comparison, Richmond began its season April 8 at Bowie, whose stadium seats 10,000. The Baysox opening-night attendance: 3,775 (though nasty weather was surely a contributing factor).

Dennis Pelfrey, Richmond’s first-year manager, weeks ago began preparing his Flying Squirrels for games such as Tuesday night at The Diamond. Many of these Double-A players are unaccustomed to competing in a full ballpark with high volume.

“We definitely talked about that, especially from what I’ve heard about (The Diamond), how loud it can be and how electric it can be,” said Pelfrey. “So in spring training we worked on some of the communication stuff defensively, using more visuals over verbals, so we’re getting used to that.

“And obviously we want to prepare the guys for the big leagues … Fans there will be loud.”

Each of these home-openers over the years come with its own set of memories. That foul ball was so close. That pitcher threw so hard. That ice cream was so good. And so the season starts, 138 games scheduled, 69 of them on Arthur Ashe Jr. Boulevard.

“Hello RVA and welcome back to The Diamond!” public address announcer Bianca Bryan spoke into her microphone at precisely 5:50 p.m.

Pelfrey sat in the home dugout after the Flying Squirrels took late-afternoon batting practice and considered the day from a managerial perspective.

“It’s important for us to play well opening night, in front of our fans,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I talk about every game is the biggest game of the year. So today is the biggest game of the year.

“It just happens to be the home opener.”

Tuesday’s game

Altoona 3, Flying Squirrels 2: Randolph-Macon alum Colin Selby got Diego Rincones to ground into a game-inning double-play with runners on first and third as Altoona slipped by Richmond.

Brett Auerbach knocked in a seventh-inning run with a single up the middle to trim Altoona’s lead to 3-2.

The franchise listed the attendance as 9,810, about 300 more than The Diamond’s listed capacity.

Richmond is 8-4 in home openers. Altoona and the Flying Squirrels play the second game of the six-game series at The Diamond Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.