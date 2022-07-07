Flying Squirrels HR king Sean Roby lost 35 pounds, gained more powerful swing

Sean Roby weighed 265 pounds at the pandemic's height. That’s about 35 more than he had weighed, and weighs now as the third baseman who has hit more homers in a season – 21, accomplished by July 4 – than any player in the history of the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Those 35 pounds were not purposely added. The 6-foot-2 Roby says he did not eat what he should, and consumed too much of what he shouldn’t, while the minor leagues did not play in 2020 during the global health crisis.

A positive development followed.

“I had (gained) so much weight and started working out to lose the weight, and I think it actually helped me,” said Roby, who began lifting weights five days a week and eating only two meals a day.

The Californian with the reinvented body and a Friday birthday - No. 24 - has entered rarefied air, in terms of homer production. David Villar, who recently was elevated from Triple-A Sacramento to San Francisco, last season in Richmond hit 20 homers in 107 games. That was the Flying Squirrels’ record before Roby powered by Villar in about half-a-season.

Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey, who managed Roby during his 19-HR season at High-A Eugene last year, first recognized the value of Roby’s bat-ball coordination. Pelfrey then emphasized the modification in Roby’s physique that has helped him to hit more homers.

Minor-league records, in most cases, are dubious distinctions, suggestions that whatever ability demonstrated was not good enough to earn a promotion. Take the case of Hal Breeden, who hit 37 homers – with a .293 batting average and 116 RBI – in 136 games as a 26-year-old Richmond Brave in 1970. Atlanta’s Triple-A team was in Richmond from 1966 to 2008, and Breeden set franchise records for HRs and RBIs.

Atlanta never called up Breeden that year. He was understandably salty. Essentially, there are three reasons the Braves did not promote Breeden, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound corner outfielder and first baseman: Orlando Cepeda, Rico Carty and Hank Aaron. in 1970, Cepeda played first base for Atlanta and batted .305 with 34 homers and 111 RBIs. Carty (.366, 25 homers, 101 RBIs) and Aaron (.298, 38 homers, 118 RBIs) played left field and right field, respectively.

With no place to regularly play in Atlanta, Breeden kept producing in Richmond. In this era, it seems unimaginable that a player having that kind of season would remain at the same level for the entire year. Triple-A presumably beckons Roby, when San Francisco management is ready to make the move.

“Honestly, I love playing here,” Roby said after batting practice at The Diamond Wednesday. “Fans are great. That really helps out a lot. All I heard was all the talk that the ball doesn’t fly here. That hasn’t been the case for me, thankfully.”

Seventeen of Roby’s 21 HRs have been hit at The Diamond.

Before the 2021 season, distance to each power alley was cut by about 10 feet – reduced from 389 in right-center and 388 in left-center - at the request of the San Francisco front office. The Giants were informed by their minor-leaguers and coaches that The Diamond presented an unfair challenge when it came to hitting homers.

There is still work, in ways apart from homers, to be done for Roby in Double-A. A 12th-round draft choice of the Giants in 2018, he entered the season looking to reduce his strikeouts. He fanned 132 times in 97 games at High A Eugene in 2021. Through 65 games this year, he has struck out 109 times, and is batting .219.

"The power has always been there," said Roby, a resident of Indio, Calif. "It's just, you've got to hit the ball first."