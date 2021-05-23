Flying Squirrels' José Alguacil excited to manage Venezuela in WBSC Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier

During spring training, earlier this year, Flying Squirrels manager José Alguacil received a call offering a special opportunity.
Carlos Subero had been the manager of the national team for Alguacil’s native Venezuela. But, with the World Baseball Softball Confederation Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier approaching, Subero was unavailable to be with the team due to his job as the manager of the Hanwha Eagles in the Korean Baseball Organization.
So representatives from the national team reached out to Alguacil to gauge his interest in the managerial position. It was an easy decision for the 48 year old from Caracas, Venezuela. He just needed to get permission from the Squirrels’ parent organization, the Giants. They gave a green light.
"This is a big, big thing for anybody,” Alguacil said. “Just to be the manager for your country."
So Alguacil will lead the Venezuelan national team in the WBSC Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier, the start of which is now just a week away.
The event will be staged at Clover Park in St. Lucie, Fla., and The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla. Alguacil will leave for Florida Monday, for practice sessions and scrimmages against the Dominican Republic and Team USA. Then Venezuela will play its first game of the tournament against Cuba on May 31.
The aim: earn the country’s first-ever berth to the Olympics.
“I'm excited to do this,” Alguacil said. “It's a big challenge in my career, and I think a lot of good things are going to happen right here."
Alguacil previously had conversations with the Venezuelan national team a couple of years ago, about the World Baseball Classic. That event was scheduled to take place this March, but was canceled last spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But when the managerial spot for the Olympic qualifiers opened up, the national team reached back out to Alguacil.
Alguacil contacted the Giants about it, and discussed it with Kyle Haines, the organization’s director of player development, who also managed the Squirrels in 2017.
"And I said, 'Well, all the stuff that my country's going through, I would like to be a part and try to bring some happiness to our country.' And hopefully that is the case,” Algualcil said. “Hopefully we can put this team in Tokyo and have that experience in the Olympics.”
The main priority for Alguacil to this point has been his job with the Giants and the Squirrels, but he’s managed to balance both, juggling tasks for the national team ahead of his arrival in Florida.
Alguacil, each day, prepares ahead at The Diamond so that he can have an open slot in the mornings to take care of national team business.
With Alguacil away, Tony Diggs, the Giants’ minor league field coordinator, will step in to manage Richmond to start, then Jason Wood, the Giants’ coordinator of infield instruction.
In the WBSC Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier, Venezuela will be in Group B with Cuba, Canada and Colombia. After the opening game against Cuba on May 31, it will play Colombia on June 1 and Canada on June 2.
The top two teams in each group will advance to what’s called the Super Round, with play on June 4 and June 5. Then the team with the best record out of the Super Round will become the fifth of six total national teams to qualify for the Olympics. Baseball is returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2008.
Alguacil feels good about the team that’s assembled to compete in Florida. The roster includes names such as Robinson Chirinos, a catcher who’s played 602 major league games over nine seasons, most recently with the Rangers and Mets in 2020, and pitcher Anibal Sanchez, a member of the Nationals’ 2019 World Series team who played 15 major league seasons.
Alguacil is looking forward to what’s ahead, leading the national team.
And when he and his players compete, he wants to represent Venezuela with pride.
"This is Venezuela. We're representing our country,” Alguacil said. “This is not [about] individual stats.
“We carry the Venezuelan flag, and I want to carry this Venezuelan flag high.”
