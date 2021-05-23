Flying Squirrels' José Alguacil excited to manage Venezuela in WBSC Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier

The aim: earn the country’s first-ever berth to the Olympics.

“I'm excited to do this,” Alguacil said. “It's a big challenge in my career, and I think a lot of good things are going to happen right here."

Alguacil previously had conversations with the Venezuelan national team a couple of years ago, about the World Baseball Classic. That event was scheduled to take place this March, but was canceled last spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

But when the managerial spot for the Olympic qualifiers opened up, the national team reached back out to Alguacil.

Alguacil contacted the Giants about it, and discussed it with Kyle Haines, the organization’s director of player development, who also managed the Squirrels in 2017.

"And I said, 'Well, all the stuff that my country's going through, I would like to be a part and try to bring some happiness to our country.' And hopefully that is the case,” Algualcil said. “Hopefully we can put this team in Tokyo and have that experience in the Olympics.”

The main priority for Alguacil to this point has been his job with the Giants and the Squirrels, but he’s managed to balance both, juggling tasks for the national team ahead of his arrival in Florida.