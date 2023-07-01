When the Richmond Flying Squirrels receive their schedule from the Eastern League and Major League Baseball, the eyes of Todd Parnell dart to one date.

“I don't want to be the person steering the ship when we don't have a July 4 here at The Diamond," said Parnell, the Double-A franchise’s CEO.

The Flying Squirrels have celebrated Independence Day with fireworks at The Diamond since they arrived for the 2010 season, and sell out that day each season. The schedule-makers, at the team’s strong request, do all they can to make sure the Flying Squirrels are at home on the Fourth of July.

Some teams in the Eastern League are disinterested in playing a home game and having a fireworks show on July 4 because there are other notable fireworks shows in their areas.

There are several impressive Independence Day fireworks extravaganzas in the Richmond area, Parnell acknowledged. But he believes, "We're kind of the stewards of July 4 in the community."

The tradition of fireworks at the Richmond ballpark goes back much longer than that the Flying Squirrels’ stay in town, and predates the 1985 opening of The Diamond.

Bob Dillon was a Richmond Braves’ batboy, and then home clubhouse manager, from 1976 to 1978. He clearly recalled that there were fireworks shows at Parker Field, The Diamond’s predecessor. The Diamond was built on the same site where Parker Field stood.

“If they were home on the Fourth of July, there were fireworks,” Dillon, 64, said, referring to the Triple-A R-Braves, Richmond’s professional baseball team 1966 to 2008.

Dillon recalls that during the early 1970s, one firework was shot off from near Parker Field's outfield fence each time the R-Braves hit a home run.

Dillon also remembers having a kids’ season pass for the 1974 season, purchased at a cost of $12.50, and believes that to be the best investment he ever made. Dillon estimates he saw 90% of that season’s home games.

The R-Braves were not always home on the Fourth of July but, when they were, it was a big deal. The parking lot beyond the center field wall was unavailable for vehicles because that was the pyrotechnics’ launch point. Fans parked on roads all around the stadium, and not all entered the ballpark for the game. They stayed outside, in their cars or on the sides of roads, and waited for the postgame fireworks.

Patriotic music has accompanied fireworks displays at Richmond's ballpark for generations, and Dillon remembers that music being available on the radio during the shows, too, so observers outside the stadium could hear it.

As darkness descends Tuesday, when Bowie visits the Flying Squirrels in a sold-out game that begins at 6:35 p.m., hundreds of folks will be seen in lawn chairs and on blankets next to North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. They’re preparing for a free fireworks show based at The Diamond, as are hundreds more throughout the Scott's Addition neighborhood.

The R-Braves annually held one, sometimes two, fireworks shows during most of their Richmond existence, and those displays were always on or around July 4. The games almost always sold out, and it mystified the Flying Squirrels’ management team that the R-Braves did not have more frequent fireworks shows if they led to sell-outs.

The Flying Squirrels in their inaugural season of 2010 scheduled 14 fireworks shows. Now, they have fireworks shows on Thursday and Saturday nights each homestand.

There was a concern that with so many fireworks shows presented by the Flying Squirrels each season, the July 4 exhibition would lose its splash. It has not, Parnell believes, because it is the biggest show of the year on the biggest fireworks day.

The Flying Squirrels anticipate selling approximately 60 kegs of beer, 2,500 hot dogs, 1,000 hamburgers and 5,000 bottles of water on Tuesday night.

Mostly from those who planned to watch fireworks from outside the ballpark, the R-Braves used to regularly receive phone calls on July 4 asking what time the pyrotechnics would begin. The answer — roughly 10 minutes after the game ends — typically inspired a follow-up question.

"What time will the game end?"

That’s a more challenging question.

A new Richmond ballpark is projected for the 2026 season. If and when that happens, Parnell said he intends to maintain his annual request to the schedule-makers: "Please give us a home date on July 4."

