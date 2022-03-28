Flying Squirrels' Lou DiBella sees near-normal season coming, progress on ballpark front

The 2020 seasons of all minor league baseball teams were wiped out by the pandemic. The 2021 season was shortened to 120 games, began about a month late, included early-season attendance restrictions, and lingering effects of the scourge hurt attendance when gates were open.

A strong move toward baseball spring routine is the way the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ president and managing general partner, Lou DiBella, views the start of the approaching season. The Flying Squirrels open at Bowie on April 8, and begin their home schedule April 12, against Altoona.

“The beginning of this season just feels different,” DiBella said Monday. “Last season was an adjustment, trying to get back to some kind of normal, but we were trying to get back to normal in the midst of something that just wasn’t. Now, I think things are stabilizing. There’s still COVID out there, but we’re definitely in a much different place than we were, and you just sense it in the air.

“It feels much more like a pre-pandemic opening day than it does what we’ve experienced recently.”

From an attendance perspective, DiBella hopes that the Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, are able to come close to their average home attendance in 2019 (6,255), though he recognizes that the pandemic’s impact could deter some potential fans. Group sales, for instance, dropped significantly last season and may not fully recover this year.

Last year during the season-opening homestand May 4-9, Virginia and Major League Baseball guidelines allowed the Squirrels to admit a maximum of 2,943 fans at The Diamond, whose capacity is 9,560. During the second homestand May 18-23, attendance restrictions were eased, and as many as 3,448 fans were permitted at The Diamond.

Attendance restrictions were eliminated as the season progressed and Richmond finished with an average home attendance of 4,870, ranking second behind Hartford (4,877) in the Double-A Northeast, which is now back to being called the Eastern League.

“We got the kind of support that under the circumstances I would have expected,” said DiBella.

The Flying Squirrels were severely damaged financially during the last two years, as were many small businesses, according to DiBella.

“I think my staff’s reinvigorated. I think (CEO Todd Parnell) is running around like a mad man trying to sell tickets," said DiBella. "I’m gratified that it’s baseball again, and it’s baseball in a situation where we can really enjoy it with our friends and neighbors, the way we used to.”

The city recently selected six development teams as finalists for the proposed replacement of The Diamond and development of publicly owned land surrounding the stadium that opened in 1985. In total, it's a 67-acre site between Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Hermitage Road.

DiBella and Parnell have said the Flying Squirrels need to be a new ballpark by 2025, or Richmond would be in danger of losing the franchise because The Diamond does not comply with new minor-league standards mandated by Major League Baseball.

“The process is working itself out and that’s good news, that’s positive news,” said DiBella. “I’ve always emphasized it’s no longer me hoping for stuff anymore. It’s what must be done. We appear to be on a path toward what must be done.”