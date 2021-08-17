Flying Squirrels' Luis Alexander Basabe shares pro baseball journey with twin brother

Luis Alexander Basabe considers it the best thing that can happen.

Basabe was born with a special kind of support system, on Aug. 26, 1996: his identical twin brother, Luis Alejandro Basabe.

The El Vigia, Venezuela, natives had each other as they rose up the baseball ranks, catching the eye of MLB organizations.

“I think he's my teacher, and I'm his teacher,” Luis Alexander said.

In fact, they were signed together by the Red Sox organization on their 16th birthday in 2012.

The brothers wound up getting separated, dealt to different organizations. But their bond brings them together, even while some 1,500 miles apart. Luis Alejandro is now with the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A affiliate of the Diamondbacks, and Luis Alexander is in Richmond with the Flying Squirrels, the Giants’ Double-A club.

The brothers talk every day, as they strive to be what would be just the 11th set of twins to play in the majors, according to Baseball Almanac.

“I just tell him to keep pushing up, keep going up,” Luis Alexander said Tuesday, before the Flying Squirrels’ game against the Erie SeaWolves, a Tigers affiliate. “Keep fighting.”