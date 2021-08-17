Flying Squirrels' Luis Alexander Basabe shares pro baseball journey with twin brother

Luis Alexander Basabe considers it the best thing that can happen.
Basabe was born with a special kind of support system, on Aug. 26, 1996: his identical twin brother, Luis Alejandro Basabe.
The El Vigia, Venezuela, natives had each other as they rose up the baseball ranks, catching the eye of MLB organizations.
“I think he's my teacher, and I'm his teacher,” Luis Alexander said.
In fact, they were signed together by the Red Sox organization on their 16th birthday in 2012.
The brothers wound up getting separated, dealt to different organizations. But their bond brings them together, even while some 1,500 miles apart. Luis Alejandro is now with the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A affiliate of the Diamondbacks, and Luis Alexander is in Richmond with the Flying Squirrels, the Giants’ Double-A club.
The brothers talk every day, as they strive to be what would be just the 11th set of twins to play in the majors, according to Baseball Almanac.
“I just tell him to keep pushing up, keep going up,” Luis Alexander said Tuesday, before the Flying Squirrels’ game against the Erie SeaWolves, a Tigers affiliate. “Keep fighting.”
Luis Alexander, a switch-hitting center fielder, was 5 of 25 with a homer and a pair of steals in eight games with the Squirrels heading into Tuesday's contest. The beginning of his season was hampered by a wrist injury, and he had a week-long stay on the injured list earlier this month due to a groin injury.
After signing, Luis Alexander spent the first four full seasons of his pro career in the Red Sox organization. He batted .264 with 12 home runs, 53 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 110 games between Single-A and Single-A advanced in 2016. He was traded to the White Sox organization that offseason, with third baseman Yoan Moncada and pitchers Michael Kopech and Victor Diaz, for pitcher Chris Sale. His brother had been traded to the Diamondbacks organization earlier in the year.
Luis Alexander reached Double-A for the first time with the White Sox organization, in 2018. But, ultimately, Chicago designated him for assignment last August before he was traded to the Giants organization for cash five days later.
He joined the Giants’ alternative training site in Sacramento, then was called up to the major league club for a day in late August and again for a September stint to close the season.
“They gave me an opportunity. Because they see something in me,” Luis Alexander said. “And I was there, ready to play."
Asked what was the biggest thing he learned during his time with San Francisco, Luis Alexander recalled the day he got his first MLB hit, a single, against the Mariners last Sept. 17.
Giants infielder Wilmer Flores told Luis Alexander that, “everybody can get a hit, a single, in the big leagues.” What Flores was looking for was a complete plate performance.
The next time up, then, Luis Alexander drew his first MLB walk — a second Giants baserunner. Then Flores came up and tripled to score both and put the Giants up a run.
“He told me later, 'That's what I was talking about. Be a good hitter,’” Luis Alexander said.
Luis Alexander went 2 of 14 overall in nine appearances with San Francisco last year. He was back with the organization in spring training this March, before he suffered a wrist strain diving for a ball. The injury kept him out until this summer — he did a rehab stint in Arizona in early July before he was assigned to Richmond on July 21.
The 24 year old’s defensive acumen in the outfield is one of the biggest values he offers.
“He has a good arm, a plus arm,” Squirrels manager José Alguacil said. “And the speed that he brings, that's a strength. He got called up to the big leagues to do that role — play defense and run the bases.”
Luis Alexander and Luis Alejandro, in addition to chatting, take on each other in PlayStation competition every day. Luis Alejandro, a second baseman, also sends Luis Alexander videos from his games.
It’s comforting to Luis Alexander to have someone like his brother who so uniquely understands what he’s going through as a pro baseball player — who so uniquely understands him.
“We have fun talking,” Luis Alexander said.
The brothers are part of a talented baseball family overall. Cousins Olivier Basabe (San Antonio Missions, Padres Double-A affiliate), Osleivis Basabe (Charleston RiverDogs, Rays Single-A affiliate) and Luis Matos (San Jose Giants, Giants Single-A affiliate) are also in pro ball.
There’s currently one set of twins in the majors, the 10th in league history — Taylor Rogers (Twins) and Tyler Rogers (Giants), both pitchers.
At night, when Luis Alexander goes to bed, he sometimes imagines what it would be like for he and his brother to both reach that point.
It would be the pinnacle of a journey they’ve shared together for almost a decade.
“I imagine that, 'Oh my God, I would like to hit a double and my brother be at second,’” Luis Alexander said. “And [say], 'Hey, what's up bro? How you doing?' Give him a hug.
“It would be fun."
