Flying Squirrels' Mahan taking advantage of 'second chance'

Earlier this year, back in the spring, Riley Mahan was at a point in his baseball career wherein the sport wasn’t much fun for him anymore.

“It was just kind of something I did,” Mahan said Thursday.

Mahan, an athletic infielder, let himself slip into mental ruts at times.

He worked hard at the game, but the low points left him in a trance and his performance suffered.

“And it's like, these seasons go by super quick,” Mahan said. “So it's like, you fall into a little hole and next thing you know it's August and you're like, 'Man, what went wrong?'”

Ultimately, the former all-SEC performer at Kentucky, and third-round draft pick, didn’t record the numbers he felt himself capable of over four seasons in the Miami Marlins organization. And the organization released him in March.

Mahan landed outside of the web of affiliated baseball, and into the independent Atlantic League, with the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes. But it was there that the 26 year old from Milford, Ohio, let his hair down. He allowed himself to have fun again.

His notable production in Kentucky, plus a fortuitous Genomes-Giants connection, helped him land a contract with the Giants organization in May. And back in affiliated ball, but now aided by the mental shift he underwent in indy ball, Mahan has rocketed through the system.

He reached the Double-A Richmond Flying Squirrels in late July, where he has continued to enjoy success on his turnaround journey — from jobless to two steps from the majors.

“It’s a testament to him, really, and what he’s about,” Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey said. “I mean, he’s a hard-working kid, a very good kid in the clubhouse. …

“He’s going to continue to give himself opportunities because of the way that he takes care of business and carries himself.”

At Kentucky, Mahan enjoyed steady, year-by-year progression. He went from a .229 average with one homer and eight RBIs in 39 games as a freshman in 2015 to a .336 average with 15 homers and 67 RBIs as a junior in 2017, when he was second-team all-SEC.

He helped the Wildcats to their first super regional appearance in 2017, then was drafted 89th overall by the Marlins that June.

But, as he adjusted to pro ball, Mahan struggled to replicate the level of success he had seen previously — while trying to work around injury, including groin surgery in 2017 and hip surgery in 2018.

Through 2021, Mahan was a career .240 batter in the Marlins organization, over 1,148 at-bats spread across Single-A and Double-A — and without a consistent level of power production.

And, along the way, he lost joy.

The Marlins, with other players in place, let Mahan go before the beginning of the minor league season this year.

It didn’t take long, though, before Mahan was signed by the Genomes, a team based in what was his college town, Lexington.

There, in a relaxed atmosphere, Mahan found himself again.

“It was like show up to the field and have fun,” Mahan said. “Like, don't worry about results and just have fun playing. And that was when I was like, 'Man, I've been taking things way too serious.'

“There's more to life than baseball, and I just got to be easier on myself."

Mahan, in 24 games with the Genomes, batted .411 with eight home runs and 22 RBIs. And his manager happened to be Mark Minicozzi, who played in the Giants organization — including for the Flying Squirrels, in 2012 and 2013.

Minicozzi made contact with Kyle Haines, the Giants’ director of player development and a former Flying Squirrels manager, about Mahan. And the Giants added him in a deal announced on May 25.

He slugged nine homers and drove in 36 runs in 47 games between the Low-A San Jose Giants and High-A Eugene Emeralds before he was granted a promotion to Richmond on July 30.

That day, Mahan — on one hour of sleep — flew out of Oregon at around 5 a.m., arrived in Richmond at about 4 p.m. and pinch hit in the Flying Squirrels’ game that night, drawing a walk. Since, Mahan has batted .320, in nine total games. He hit a grand slam on Aug. 7, which also was Richmond’s 128th homer of the year, setting a new single-season franchise record.

Mahan homered again Thursday, a solo shot against Binghamton.

“He’s got some pop in the bat,” Pelfrey said of Mahan. “So I think from a playing standpoint, his presence in the [batter’s] box, he’s got the ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark every single swing.”

Mahan said he’s been working through some mechanical adjustments at the plate. But, perhaps more importantly, he’s continuing to allow himself to play with the relaxed state he rediscovered with the Genomes, trusting in his abilities.

And it has him right back on track.

“I kind of have my second chance at baseball,” Mahan said, “and I'm just enjoying it."