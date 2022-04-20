Flying Squirrels manager says 'I'll take all the heat' for dust-up at The Diamond, expects penalties

Richmond Flying Squirrels manager Dennis Pelfrey said Tuesday he “fully expects” Major League Baseball, which oversees the minors, to discipline members of his team in response to the dust-up that occurred at The Diamond Saturday during the eighth inning of a game against Altoona.

If Richmond is hit with fines or suspensions, Curve personnel will face comparable consequences. Both benches and bullpens emptied, and members of both teams were pushing and shoving in a scrum around the plate after Altoona pitcher Oliver Garcia threw a 96-mph fastball behind the head of Flying Squirrels batter Jacob Heyward.

More than that one pitch led to the altercation, which lasted about a minute. It did not appear that any punches were thrown.

“It’ll probably be a little more harsh on us than something that happened in the middle of the season just to try to set an example and make sure these things don’t happen,” Pelfrey, in Erie, Pa., with his team, said of potential sanctions. “At the end of the day, none of us want anything like this to happen.

“It’s a waste of time. It’s a waste of energy ... I do feel like we are going to have some penalties and we are fully prepared and ready to take those.”

In the fifth game of Richmond’s season-opening, six-game homestand vs. Altoona (Pittsburgh Pirates), batters from both teams appeared to be targeted by pitches multiple times, with a couple of deliveries zipping behind them.

“Some things felt suspicious, I’m sure from both sides,” said Pelfrey, who's in his first season as manager at Richmond, San Francisco's Double-A affiliate. He managed the Giants' High-A affiliate at Eugene last year.

Pelfrey said he told Kyle Haines, San Francisco's director of player development, and a representative for MLB that “I’ll take all the heat for all of it.”

Pelfrey pointed out that Heyward did not charge the mound after the Garcia pitch that triggered the incident. From the perspective of Pelfrey, who was coaching third, Curve players ran onto the field first.

“We felt like they were the team that instigated a little bit, and obviously our guys are going to come to our guys’ backs, and go from there,” said Pelfrey.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Pelfrey said he had not been informed of any MLB fines or suspensions for Flying Squirrels personnel.

Pelfrey said he addressed the episode with Flying Squirrels pitchers Sunday, “making sure they understood that these are things that we don’t want to focus on, and we don’t want, obviously, this to be the reputation of our ball club.

“The reputation of our ball club is we’re here to win every single night. However we do that is based upon what we’re doing and not what the other team is doing.

"If we felt like we had to protect one of our players, then that’s what we have to do, but we want to make sure the priority is us and our careers, regardless of who we’re playing and what they’re doing.”

The division line between effort and emotion is important for players to remember, Pelfrey said he told the Flying Squirrels. He added, “I just think the emotions got the best of both ball clubs a little bit.”

Garcia was ejected by plate umpire Edwin Jiminez immediately after throwing the pitch behind Heyward. Following the altercation, Heyward, Altoona catcher Blake Sabol and Altoona manager Kieran Mattison were also ejected.